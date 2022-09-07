A show within a show, iCarly follows Carly Shay and her two best friends, Sam and Freddie, as they create a webcast for and about kids their age while grappling with everyday tween problems and adventures. Carly lives with her older brother and guardian Spencer and produces her web show from a makeshift studio in the loft upstairs. Due to Carly and Sam’s hilarious banter and great chemistry, iCarly becomes an internet sensation and a pop phenomenon blooms with the weekly webcasts featuring everything from comedy sketches and talent contests to interviews, recipes and problem-solving. iCarly is from creator and executive producer Dan Schneider.