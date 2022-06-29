The Manhunt Begins.

Get ready for Hunted, one of the most anticipated fly-on-the-wall series of 2022, starting Sunday, 17 July at 7.30pm on 10 And 10 Play.

In this real-life game of cat and mouse, 18 ordinary Australians will go on the run from a team of expert Hunters. As paranoia sets in, our Fugitives must go to great lengths to evade capture for 21 days. Where will they hide? Who can they trust?

Flying under the radar to avoid detection from the Hunters is no easy feat, with some of the country’s top experts working to track their every move.

As the Fugitives criss-cross the state of Victoria, the Hunters’ net will tighten around them. Those who manage to outsmart the Hunters and make it to a final Extraction Point will win a share of the $100,000 prize money.

Filmed entirely in Victoria, CEO of production partner Visit Victoria, Brendan McClements said: “We’re all about doing things differently at Visit Victoria, so as soon as we heard the premise of this exciting new format, we wanted to be part of it – to support the state through its recovery and encourage Australians to return.”

This gripping series provides access-all-areas to both sides of the pursuit that plays out like a real-life thriller.