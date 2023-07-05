Hunted Australia 2023: Meet The Hunters

It’s the most intense game of hide and seek you’ll ever witness, as nine pairs of ordinary Aussies turn into Fugitives on the run, trying to hide from a team of some of the best investigators formerly from the AFP, ADF, British Intelligence, special ops and private security.

If the Fugitives can disappear without a trace and remain undetected for 21 days and can reach the final extraction point, they’ll win a share of the $100,000 prize money. The only thing standing in their way are the very determined Hunters.

Meet the highly skilled team who’ll be doing their best to track down our Fugitives from Hunted HQ.

Dr David Craig - Chief

Chief David Craig is an exemplary Australian law enforcement veteran of significant experience. As a former Detective Superintendent and Australian Federal Police (AFP) Agent with decades of experience, David led several high-profile investigations, including the 2005 Bali bombings investigation that tracked down Southeast Asia’s most wanted terrorist, Dr. Azhari.

During his career David also provided close personal protection for three Australian Prime Ministers and was deployed to a variety of countries and environments ranging from the jungles of East Timor (2001, United Nations) to the deserts of Afghanistan (2009-2010, NATO Forces).

In 2001, David was awarded a doctorate in law (SJD) for his international comparative analysis of the law and practise of federal undercover programs in Australia, USA, UK and the Netherlands. David has trained and worked with several international undercover programs including the FBI, Scotland Yard and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Additionally, David has authored several academic articles about undercover operations and a number of non-fiction books including Lie Catcher: become a Human Lie Detector, Unlocking Secrets and Defeating Terror – Behind the hunt for the Bali bombers. In July 2023, David will release his much anticipated fourth book, Lie Hunter; How To Become a Human Lie Detector in Minutes.

Since retiring from the AFP in 2013, David has run his own covert operations consultancy, working both in Australia and abroad. As a recognised international covert operations specialist, there is no one better placed than Dr. David Craig to lead Hunted’s elite team of Hunters in their quest to apprehend all 20 Fugitives before the 21 days are up.

Ben Owen - Deputy, Intelligence

Former British Intelligence Officer, Ben Owen is an internationally recognised expert in surveillance and covert operations. Returning to Hunted as Deputy, Intelligence, during his exemplary career Ben has gathered intelligence for some of the most high-profile manhunts in recent British history across a 10-year intelligence career.

Before this, Ben served in the British military as a sniper, and was deployed across the globe, including the Gulf War II aged 19. Moving into the private sphere, Ben’s covert intelligence work has proven integral in keeping many lives safe.

A part of the Hunted UK team since the program’s inception in 2015, Ben brings an unrivalled understanding of what drives the Fugitives and effective tactics to track them down, having served as both Deputy Chief and then Chief of the award-winning UK series, stepping down as Chief after its fifth series. Ben was also UK Chief for Hunted’s third Celebrity series and was a Senior Analyst on the American version of the show in 2017.

Ben now works in cyber security and digital intelligence, advising organisations around the globe on cyber safety and necessary protections in an increasingly volatile digital world. With many years’ experience in high-pressure environments, Ben remains calm under fire and promises to bring his laser focus to the Hunted investigation.

Dr Karla Lopez - Forensic Psychologist

Primed to reach inside the Fugitives’ minds and to drill down into their motivations, strengths and weaknesses, Doctor of Forensic Psychology Karla Lopez, returns to the Hunted HQ team. With her forensic mindset and methodology, Karla will help the team anticipate the Fugitives’ next moves in the race to track them down.

With more than 20 years’ experience, Karla has held senior psychologist roles within correctional, community health, prison and policing settings, including working within the Department of Justice and Victoria Police.

With a steadfast curiosity and problem-solving mindset, Karla maintains an interest in clinical risk assessment and behavioural analysis. Across her career Karla has specialised in the provision of training on evidence-based practice and she is passionate about mentoring emerging leaders from diverse backgrounds.

Karla brings her unique perspective to the intelligence gathered at Hunted HQ and will share insights which will take the investigation into the minds of the Fugitives and in brand new directions.

Reece Dewar OAM - Deputy, Operations

As Hunted’s Deputy, Operations Reece Dewar OAM brings to the investigation a wealth of varied experience drawn from a highly decorated 30-year career.

During 23 years spent with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) in training and operational deployment, Reece served in the Special Operations Command for 12 of these years, as a Warrant Officer and a Commissioned Officer. He has been awarded the Chief of the Defence Force Commendation, the Chief of Army Commendation as well as the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for services to the Special Operations Community.

Highly experienced in counter terrorism, offshore recovery operations, reconnaissance and surveillance operations, following his retirement from the military Reece served as an advisor to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government in Special Operations, based in UAE for seven years.

He has been responsible for the development of National Level Defence and Law Enforcement Capabilities within Australia and the Middle East, and has significant experience in national security, operational management, and training.

Currently, Reece owns and operates a private security consultancy company, specialising in high risk environments. Reece’s significant tactical and operational skills will rightly be feared by the Fugitives as he expertly leads and deploys the various Ground Hunter teams, not stopping before each Fugitive is apprehended.

