Ghosts - S1 Ep. 1
Comedy
Air Date: Wed 20 Jul 2022
Expires: in 25 days
Samantha and Jay discover that the country estate they've inherited is inhabited by the spirits of deceased residents, who are intrigued by this new connection to the world of the living.
About the Show
Samantha, a cheerful freelance journalist, and Jay, an up-and-coming chef from the city, throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge run-down country estate they inherited into a bed and breakfast -- only to find it's inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents.
The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer, a pompous 1700's Militiaman, a '60s hippie fond of hallucinogens and an overly upbeat '80s scout troop leader. If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it's nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.