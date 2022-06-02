Game Shakers - S3 Ep. 10
Comedy
Air Date: Thu 2 Jun 2022
Expires: in 14 days
The Game Shakers haven't been getting along. Dub recommends they see his office therapist: Snoop Dogg!
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 3
About the Show
Two 12- year-olds, Babe and Kenzie, create a popular application named Sky Whale, and it becomes the most popular game of the year. However, rapper Double G threatens to ruin their business because he finds out they have been using his song without permission.