Freshly Picked With Simon Toohey - S2 Ep. 30
Lifestyle
Air Date: Fri 18 Mar 2022
Join Simon Toohey as he showcases all the delicious and versatile ingredients the plant kingdom has on offer, as well as the Aussie farmers producing them.
About the Show
Discover the ultimate in feel-good food with Simon Toohey in Freshly Picked, returning for season two and again exploring the benefits of sustainable, fresh, flavour-packed cooking.
Along the way, Simon shows us how to build exciting flavour combinations with everyday fruit and veggies and dishes out plenty of tips on how to eat fresh and get it right. Serving everything from international street food sensations to bright summer salads and desserts to die for, Simon heroes ingredients in a way only he can.
He will also be joined by an exciting selection of passionate guests all ready to share their secrets to their delicious and vibrant home-cooked creations.