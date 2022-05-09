2022 Miami Grand Prix: Race Wrap

Verstappen is continuing to close the gap on his Ferrari rival, Charles Leclerc as he won his third race of the season despite starting in third in Miami.

A quick start from the reigning champion saw him overtake Leclerc’s teammate, Carlos Sainz, with the Italian manufacturers failing to take advantage of their front row lockout.

Verstappen was now on the war path and it only took until lap 9 for him to snatch the lead from Leclerc with an outside pass.

The Red Bull driver then went from strength to strength as he was able to extend his lead while life for Leclerc went from bad to worse with early tyre wear that saw him continue to lose ground on his rival ahead of him.

The Dutchman was in cruise control for most of the race until a safety car on lap 41 after a crash between Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris had the potential to even the playing field.

Leclerc tried his best to sneak past Verstappen however Ferrari’s strategy once again came into question with many left scratching their heads as to why Leclerc didn’t pit when the safety car was introduced. The decision to stay on track proved costly as he failed to keep pace with Verstappen and once again had to play second fiddle – like the disastrous weekend that he and Ferrari had on home soil a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, moving down the pack and it was a welcome return to the points for Lewis Hamilton who finished in sixth, however he may not have been pleased by the fact that teammate George Russell did one better by finishing in fifth.

A late mistake by Valtteri Bottas saw him have to settle for seventh after looking to destined to hold onto P5. The former Mercedes driver has been in incredible form since joining Alfa Romeo this season with the Finn finishing in the points in every race bar one in 2022.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon finished eighth while an outstanding performance from Alex Albon saw him take ninth spot and earn two valuable points for Williams after starting 18th on the grid.

It proved to be another weekend to forget for Daniel Ricciardo who once again was swept up in controversy as he finished 13th.

The Aussie started 14th on the grid and had a positive start to the race as he made up two places before troubles once again plagued his performance as he got stuck in the midfield for the entirety of the race.

A questionable decision to leave him on track the longest out of any of the other drivers proved costly as it all it did was cost the McLaren driver any hope of moving up the standings.

His afternoon was then further compounded when he was given a five second for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, meaning he dropped to P13 behind Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda.

Nevertheless, there was one small win for Ricciardo who can take comfort knowing that he finished ahead of Norris who claimed his first DNF of the season.

2022 Miami Grand Prix Results: Top 10

1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 3 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 4 Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 5 George Russell (Mercedes) 6 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 7 Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) 8 Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 9 Alexander Albon (Williams) 10 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

