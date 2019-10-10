Five Bedrooms

EpisodesExtrasArticlesCreditsHome
Back

Five Bedrooms Returns For Season Two

Five Bedrooms Returns For Season Two

High fives, three cheers and one beloved Aussie drama.

We are absolutely stoked to announce that Five Bedrooms will be coming back to your telly in 2020.

The heartfelt drama/comedy that captured our hearts will continue to tell the tale of five unlikely allies and everyone's favourite housemates - Liz (Kat Stewart), Ben (Stephen Peacocke), Heather (Doris Younane), Ainsley (Katie Robertson) and Harry (Roy Joseph).

Having lost their first communal home at auction, this surrogate family are once again looking to leap into the property market.

But there are still SO many questions they need to face, or at least come close to answering. What happens if they can’t find a house that matches their needs? What happens if one of them meets their soulmate that isn't their housemate? Will the house cope with a new dynamic? What happens if there’s a break-up…? And are this group remotely qualified to have a baby in their midst?

Head Of Drama at Channel 10, Rick Maier said: “I’m happy to say this was an emphatic YES from everyone involved. We love this show, the key creatives and especially this exceptional cast.”

Hoodlum Executive Producers, Nathan Mayfield and Tracey Robertson added: “We have been overwhelmed by the love and support this show has received both here in Australia and around the world. It’s a simple validation of great writing, great creatives and a stellar cast that we get to bring Five Bedrooms back for Season 2!”

We honestly can't wait.

If you want to remind yourself of why Five Bedrooms is so fantastic, you can binge watch the first season here.

Five Bedrooms is coming to 10 and 10 play in 2020

Season 2 Of Five Bedrooms Is Heading To 10 Play In May
NEXT STORY

Season 2 Of Five Bedrooms Is Heading To 10 Play In May

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Season 2 Of Five Bedrooms Is Heading To 10 Play In May

    Season 2 Of Five Bedrooms Is Heading To 10 Play In May

    The hit drama moves back home as Season 2 premieres on 10 and 10 play later this month.
    Five Bedrooms Season Two Is Coming Soon To 10 And 10 play

    Five Bedrooms Season Two Is Coming Soon To 10 And 10 play

    Kat Stewart, Stephen Peacocke, Doris Younane, Katie Robertson, Roy Joseph and Hugh Sheridan are just some of the talented actors returning for season two of Network 10’s local drama series.
    The Five Best Moments From Five Bedrooms

    The Five Best Moments From Five Bedrooms

    If you haven’t seen Five Bedrooms – you should binge the whole season right now. But for the top five moments that made us laugh, cry and go “awwwww” – we’ve got you covered.
    The Do's And Don'ts Of Buying A House With Randos

    The Do's And Don'ts Of Buying A House With Randos

    If you’re going to commit to suffering from crippling debt with a bunch of strangers, there are a couple of lessons to be learnt from the Five Bedroom’s house-purchasing handbook.
    Watch 10’s Five Bedrooms Early

    Watch 10’s Five Bedrooms Early

    Five Bedrooms is the new Aussie drama on the market – and you can move in early on 10 play.