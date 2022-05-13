Five Bedrooms

Season 2 Of Five Bedrooms Is Heading To 10 Play In May

The hit drama moves back home as Season 2 premieres on 10 and 10 play later this month.

On May 25, the second season of the brilliantly funny, heart-wrenching drama, Five Bedrooms, returns to 10 and 10 play on demand.

Catching up with the gang of misfits where we left them at the end of Season 1, the second season picks up with Liz, Ben, Heather, Harry and Ainsley having to face their immediate regrets after they sold their share house.

Once again hoping to dive into the property market as an unlikely quintet, the gang will also have to traverse whatever life throws at them, including DIY renos, injuries, exes, multiple pregnancies, bullying, unexpected tragedy and — as always — love found and love lost.

Starring Kat Stewart, Stephen Peacock, Doris Younane, Roy Joseph and Katie Robertson as the loveable and unconventional family unit.

Season 2 of Five Bedrooms premieres Wednesday, May 25 at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Fans of the series can also catch up on every episode of Five Bedrooms now streaming on Paramount+

Five Bedrooms Season Two Is Coming Soon To 10 And 10 play
Five Bedrooms Season Two Is Coming Soon To 10 And 10 play

