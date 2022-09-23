Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition - S9 Ep. 1
PG | Reality

Air Date: Thu 9 Sep 2021Expires: in 5 months

The team travels to the home of a young man who was paralyzed in a gymnastics unjury..

Episodes

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 9

About the Movie

Hosted by Ty Pennington, the show features a weekly race against time as a team of designers, contractors and several hundred workers have just seven days to rebuild an entire house.