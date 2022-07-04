Every year in Australia, over 200,000 people buy a new home off the plans and a piece of land to build on. The property market is constantly changing, so how do you make the right decision when it comes to choosing a dream home to build from scratch? That's where Walt Collins steps in!

Each week, a couple of house hunters join Walt to view three shortlisted properties based on their budget, wants and needs. We follow their journey and weigh up the pros and cons of each display home. At the end of the episode, the couple will choose which one they will Buy to build.

Plus, Walt takes a look at what the latest land releases are and how new communities are helping to shape the future of the country.