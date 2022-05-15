Blue's Clues & You!

Blue's Clues and You! - S1 Ep. 8
Kids
Air Date: Wed 18 May 2022
Expires: in 14 days
Josh is being silly but still can't get Blue to laugh. We play Blue's Clues to figure out what will make Blue laugh. While we look for clues we find patterns with a goofy gopher!
Episodes
Season 1
About the Show
A human host welcomes his preschool audience to the "Blue's Clues" house, where his animated puppy, Blue, helps find three clues to something they are trying to figure out. Viewers are invited to participate, with Blue and her friends stopping to listen to what the audience has to say