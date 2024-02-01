‘The Gameplay Is Hard And Fast’: Jonathan LaPaglia On What To Expect From Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels

Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels drops 24 brand new castaways on the beaches of Samoa where they’ll battle, blindside, and scheme against one another until a Sole Survivor is crowned, earning them ultimate bragging rights and a $500,000 prize.

Watching over all the chaos and glory once again is the host with the most, Jonathan LaPaglia. Armed with a cheeky double entendre at the ready, we asked JLP what we can expect from the upcoming season.

“We have 24 brand-new players who are keen to leave their mark on the game and come out swinging for the fences the minute they land on the beach,” JLP said. “The gameplay is hard and fast and makes for another cracking season.”

Like previous years, this season has a theme at its core, Titans V Rebels, which will see the two groups fighting it out to see if a Titan or a Rebel has what it takes to make it all the way to the end.

“The Titans tribe is made up of players who are at the top of their field, the overachievers, while the Rebels have forged their own path in life, doing it their way,” JLP explained. “The theme is more about the Titans being the rule makers and the Rebels the rule breakers.”

READ MORE: Australian Survivor 2024: Titans V Rebels - Meet The Full Cast

As for which tribe JLP thinks he’d be more at home on he simply said, “I like to break a rule… or two.”

Following on from last year’s Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains, JLP admitted that there’s quite a bit of pressure to live up to what was heralded as one of the best seasons of all time. “But at the end of the day, you need to let that go and trust that the format is so strong, if you cast it right it will deliver in spades.

“The players are definitely motivated to play a bigger game season on season, and I’m here for it!”

With the full cast announced, JLP teased that both tribes are packed with “interesting characters”, highlighting a couple of the relationships that emerge.

“Feras and Raymond are fascinating as unlikely bedfellows, and Alex and Kelli are hilarious as the ultimate frenemies.”

As for any major twists we can look forward to, Jonathan said, “That would spoil the surprise! You’ll just need to tune-in!”

Watch Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels 7.30 Sunday-Tuesday on 10 and 10 Play