Australian Survivor 2024: Titans V Rebels - Meet The Full Cast

Premiering on Monday, January 29 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play, Season 9 of Australian Survivor will see 24 castaways split into two tribes made up of Titans and Rebels from across the country.

Across 47 days these players will be forced to battle and blindside their way to the end of the toughest game, in the hopes of winning the glory and joining the pantheon of winners -- as well as a cash prize of $500,000.

This year, Titans V Rebels sees winners and masters of their craft from the Titans tribe go head-to-head with scrappy underdogs and mavericks on the Rebels tribe. Hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia, Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels will be the ultimate battle for survival, but who will come out on top?

Meet the full cast for Season 9 of Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels:

Aileen

Raised in Nepal, Aileen fondly remembers camping without her parents when she was four, or trekking in the mountains when she was six -- so the idea of sleeping on the beach in Samoa isn't a concern for her at all. Hoping that her tribemates mistake her for a quiet wallflower, the superfan says she'll be trying to avoid mistakes players have made in the past.

"I’m definitely gonna struggle with not being in control a lot of the time," she said, "but in the game of Survivor, I’m just gonna have to adapt and let the big personalities have a go at it. I have seen enough to know when to sit back."

Alex

Self-described "rebel teacher" Alex wants to overhaul the education system because it's currently creating robots. "I want a community where people can find their passion and figure out how they contribute to the world and live a more purposeful life," he said. "As a rebel teacher, I fight Titans every single day. It’s called the education system."

A true lover of adventure, Alex has climbed to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, slept in tents in negative 10 degrees, and lived on a tropical island so he has no qualms with pushing his body to the limits. "I’m here for my mum," Alex explained. "She had breast cancer about eight years ago and she showed me she’s the real survivor here. I have a tattoo on my heart which says 'mum' in pink ribbon, the symbol of breast cancer, and it also says 'survivor' underneath. So it feels like I’m meant to be here and doing this for her."

Caroline

In the lead-up to Survivor, Caroline has been practising all the necessary skills -- upping her fitness regiment, practising fire-making and learning to weave and fish. The no-nonsense midwife may be one of the game's older players, but being underestimated by her fellow tribemates may not be a bad thing.

"If I’d done this as a younger person, I don’t know if I’d be as strong," she admitted. "I think Survivor is going to test me in different ways and it’s going to completely push me outside my comfort zone and I can’t wait for it."

Charles

Survivor superfan Charles is leaving behind his wife and 18-month-old daughter to take on the mantle of a Titan. The litigation lawyer regularly watches the show with his wife and believes the key to success is a strong social game, relying on gathering information to gain an advantage over other players.

"I’ve worked at some of the biggest firms and the best firms across the world. I’ve represented clients from around the world, including the UK, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Australia. I now represent the little guy taking it to the big guy," Charles said. "My day job is to outwit my opponents and that’s exactly what I’m gonna do on Survivor."

Eden

"Do I look like a Titan? I’m not that person but it’s about stamping my authority on this game and knowing I can do anything that’s put in front of me," Eden said. While he may not look like your usual Titan, the area manager for multiple cinemas has a great deal of experience negotiating with folks from a range of ages and demographics.

"I also have a background of pushing myself to the extreme," Eden continued. "I did two weeks in the Alaskan wilderness with just a backpack, a week in the Amazon jungle, and the Grand Canyon rim to river walk. I thrive when I push myself."

Feras

"I want to be the Sole Survivor because I feel like I can prove that a little old Arab man from Western Sydney can win this thing," HR Manager Feras said. "I want to prove people wrong and show little seven-year-old Feras that he can do something like this. I want to be the minority who takes over the majority. I’m a Rebel through and through."

While at work, specialising in aged care and disability, Feras is the picture of professionalism, but this larrikin also has a cheeky side. And while people may assume he's a tough guy due to his size, he admits there's one person who makes him crumble. "My wife... If you bring her to this island, I’ll shatter into a million pieces. She’s a tough woman and a quarter of my size so people think I’m wearing the pants but definitely not. She’s my absolute everything."

Frankie

Hair salon owner Frankie isn't looking forward to the reality of camp life, admitting that her idea of "camping" consists of taking a van to the beach, but her competitive nature and background in management means she's got the social chops to go far in the game.

"What I’ve learned from running a business is you’ve gotta let people have their place and some people’s strengths are other people’s weaknesses, so you need to let everyone come forward," Frankie said. "Everyone needs a voice and if you push them down, they’re going to come for you. People fight from the bottom.”

Garrick

Loss prevention officer Garrick knows a thing or two about staying one step ahead of scoundrels. "My day job has definitely prepared me for Survivor," he said, "I deal with deceit every day."

While he's one of the eldest in the tribe, his motto "Don't let the old man in, think young and have fun" will be with him throughout his time in the game. "People are going to underestimate my physical ability and think I'm the old fella so I think I might surprise quite a few of them."

Jaden

"I’m a tough, tatted-up dude, but that’s not really the case. I like to think I’m a bit of a gentle giant. I get angry and aggressive at the gym trying to lift weights but if you see me outside the gym, I’m always laughing and smiling," Jaden said.

Now creating videos for social media, a traffic controller, and a security guard, Jaden comes from a sporting background where he played international rugby for the Chilean national team as well as multiple college teams while in the US, he's also a strongman who has pulled trucks and cars weighing over 16 tonnes. Can he pull his weight in the tribe to get him all the way to the end?

Jessica

Jessica is a senior lecturer and has won many accolades, including the Australian University Award for Teaching Excellence. "My life experiences have really finessed my ability to play the ‘outwit’ side of this game. I also have resilience so can outplay. So all I really need to do is outlast," she said.

And while she's got the brains, her plans to play a social game may be hamstrung by her own admission, "Am I a person with empathy? Um, no haha. I don’t think I’ve got a huge amount of empathy but I can definitely be sympathetic and will do the right things to comfort them if they need it.”

Kelli

Psychologist Kelli has been analysing people for more than half her life. With her philosophy of "no bullsh*t", she sees Survivor as a "psychological playground" where she can watch everyone and assess what's happening.

"Thank goodness, I’m on the Rebels tribe. I don’t break the law but I like to push the envelope. I was born a Rebel and I’ll die a Rebel," Kelli said. Hoping to represent other women her age, Kelli wants to also make her kids proud but admits she's taking on the challenge of Survivor for her mum, who passed away when she was in her twenties.

Kirby

"I mentor Aboriginal girls and empower them and do that through sport every day," Kirby said, "But out here, I want to inspire everyone. My Elders have gone through a huge struggle in our country and we’re always challenged but all the women I admire like my mum, my aunties, they’ve paved the way for me and I want to do the same for others.”

A lifelong sports player, Kirby started playing state netball for WA before moving to AFL. Now an AFLW coach, she's definitely pushed her body to its limits saying, "I had a few knee reconstructions and concussions so that’s probably why I feel so old. Physically. Not in spirit, I’m a kid at heart."

Kitty

The self-described "bogan from the Gold Coast", Kitty owns two businesses and is passionate about helping women "Break free from dumbass diets and improve their health".

"I want women to win at life and live their best life. In Kitty’s world, everyone would be winning, everyone would be happy and doing what they love," she continued. When it comes to the game of Survivor, Kitty has the strength, the grit and the determination to win. "I’m going to go in there and just have the best time. I want to survive in Samoa, eat coconuts, build shelters and experience it all."

Mark

Survivor may not be a game famous for its diplomacy, but Mark is hoping his decade of experience as a former diplomat will come in handy when dealing with some of the tricky social situations he'll be navigating this season. Having worked across the world in places ranging from Afghanistan to Thailand.

"Diplomacy is absolutely about working behind closed doors and influencing others," Mark explained, "which is exactly what I’ll be trying to do on Survivor. I think I might be pretty good at it."

Nathan

Former AFL player Nathan said his sporting career was made up of more downs than ups, and made the switch to become an AFL agent. Hoping that his agility to adapt will come in handy on Survivor Nathan said, "In this game, you have to stay ahead of that bullet that’s flying around. You need to analyse what everyone says, you have to tell a few fibs but you also have to be loyal.

"But then loyalty can get you whacked at some point so you need to keep your options open and never commit one way or another."

Peta

"I’m a Rebel by nature and I think life is bland if you don’t have a bit of a rebellious streak in you," Peta said. "I don’t want to surround myself with bland people and I think the Rebels are going to have some fun out here."

Growing up in the country and later moving to the beaches of the Sunshine Coast, Peta is adept at making friends with folks from all walks of life. While she believes the Rebels will be the ones to watch, Peta also knows that her life experiences will allow her to connect with other players regardless of their tribe. "I had my first child at 16 which was a life-changing moment obviously. I had a bit of a tough upbringing and had my fair share of obstacles, but you just have to get through those moments and take it one day at a time."

Raymond

While he admits to perhaps being a bit too trusting, Raymond hopes to trust his gut and believe in himself first and foremost. "Growing up, I think I’ve worried too much about how I’ve been perceived by people and that can make you not accomplish the things you want so I’m trying to not get too hung up on what people think anymore," he added.

Falling in love with the game of Survivor during COVID, he hopes to make an impact, crossing his fingers that we're in for an underdog's victory. "In all the movies, the Titans usually have the upper hand but the Rebels always win. The Titans seem to be people who like to be in control and I can’t think of anything worse. I’m going to meet some of the most interesting people on the Rebels team and I can’t wait."

Rianna

Paramedic Rianna is very familiar with handling pressure due to her job. "I’ve had so many highs like delivering babies and it’s so amazing but then we see some really sad or dangerous things and you need to be strong, so that’s tough," she explained.

The adrenaline junkie loves extreme sports and experiences like skydiving and bungee jumping and will be bringing that high-octane energy into the game of Survivor. "We’ve gotta spend 47 days out here, dealing with rain and other elements. Do I have what it takes? 100 percent. I go on solo camping trips, I know how to fend for myself, I am excited to be out here for 47 days."

Sarah

Growing up in an outdoorsy family, the bubbly and sweet Sarah competed twice in America at the Cheerleading World Championships. After finishing school, Sarah was going to go to Uni like everyone else until she was approached and asked if she had ever considered a career as a firefighter. "It fits me so perfectly," Sarah said, "I am proud when I put on my uniform each day."

Now facing the heat of Survivor, Sarah's family will still be close at heart, as she revealed that in the past her mum gave her and her family a piece of wool. "We’re all connected by this piece of string. So I have mine on my necklace out here to remember that I’m still connected to everyone back home."

Scott

"I think with these chicken arms and painter’s limbs, people are just going to categorise me straight away and that will be a big mistake," Scott said. The art director at MONA Museum admits that people will underestimate him but they'll soon be shocked to learn, "I spend as much time in the gym as I do with my head bowed in fantasy books."

A Survivor superfan, Scott is eager to tackle the game but isn't just in it for the glory. "Winning is super important to me. $500,000 is lifechanging for someone like me," he said. "I’ve never seen that sort of money. I could help my family, I could start my own family with my partner. That’s not cheap or easy to do in a queer relationship in Australia right now. So winning is a huge motivator!"

Tobais

Tobias surfs, mountain bikes, and finds skydiving is the best way to clear his head. "Some people meditate to calm their minds, I feel when I jump out of an aeroplane and see it leaving behind, there’s nothing else that calms mine." While extreme sports are a passion, the builder thinks his knack for charming people will be a huge advantage in the game.

While he's not too worried about the lack of food, sleep, or comforts, there is one thing Tobias is hoping to avoid out on the beach: "I’m an arachnophobe. I hate spiders, they make me want to vomit. I’m not bothered by snakes or things like that, but I will squeal if I see a spider."

Valeria

When she was 17 years old Valeria moved from her family and home in Russia to live in Australia. Barely speaking English, she settled in Sydney where she started off doing a Political Science degree, eventually realising she could turn her love for dance into a professional career.

Having spent so much of her life trying to make new relationships in a new country, Valeria is a self-described lone wolf who will thrive in solo competition. "I feel like when you look at me, I might look cute for day one but by day two, the sleeping bear inside of me is ready to fight," she said. "I won’t be afraid to play the cliché girl who seems worried about her hair and makeup, I can play that for a while but that’s when I’ll blindside them."

Viola

Powerlifter and strength conditioning coach Viola isn't sure how much she's going to tell her tribe about the five national records she's broken, how much she can squat and bench press or that she's achieved all of that at just 22.

Hailing from a family of 13, Viola isn't worried about camp life as she explains, "I’m from South Sudan and when I was two, my mum passed away. We moved to Australia and we are a happy family, minus one and that changed my entire life. I had to learn to be an adult before I was ready to be one. I had to grow up a lot quicker than most... The thing with a big family is there are always sides. Everyone’s going to fight over food, over the TV, so you have to be strategic and I can deal with different personalities."

Winna

A content creator boasting over 930,000 followers on Tiktok alone, Winna is also a competitive eater ranked eighth in Australia. "If I win any Reward challenges, I’ll just stock up my stomach and eat enough to last the whole two months! If you look the wrong way, I’m gonna eat all your food," he promised.

While many laugh off competitive eating, Winna says that it may be his secret weapon when living in camp as he's had to physically overcome a lot of obstacles within the world of pro-eating. His work creating videos online also means he has no problem talking to strangers from all walks of life, adding that Survivor can be seen as just another sales pitch. "Life is sales no matter what it is – a job interview, a girlfriend. If you can show you’re valuable, then people will want you around. And I’m going to do that on this island."

