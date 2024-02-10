A-League Men's Highlights
Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Mini Match
Watch extended highlights from the Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC match
Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Highlights
Watch highlights from the Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC match
Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Highlights
Watch highlights from the Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City match
Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC Highlights
Watch highlights from the Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur FC match
Wellington Phoenix vs Western United Highlights
Watch highlights from the Wellington Phoenix vs Western United match
Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Highlights
Watch highlights from the Adelaide United vs Perth Glory match
Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Highlights
Watch highlights from the Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners match