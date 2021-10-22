A-League

Sydney FC

The most successful association football club in Australian history

Sydney FC compete in both the A-League and the A-League Women.

The club was founded in 2004 and entered the A-League as one of the eight original teams for the inaugural 2005–06 season.

Sydney is the most successful association football club in Australian history, having won five Championships and four Premierships in the A-League, three Championships and three Premierships in the W-League, as well as one FFA Cup.

Currently their home stadiums are Netstrata Jubilee Stadium and Leichardt Oval but the club will return to the new Sydney Football Stadium in coming years.

Sydney FC has started to take its brand throughout Asia and the Pacific. Having succeeded in Oceania and at the Club World Championships in 2005, Sydney FC has now competed in six AFC Champions League competitions after Australia moved from the Oceania confederation to Asia.

Sydney FC draws support from right across Sydney and is the most heavily supported club in Australia. The largest supporter group of Sydney FC is known as "The Cove".

