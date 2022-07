Newcastle Jets are based in Newcastle, New South Wales and compete in both the A-League and the A-League Women.

The club was formed in 2000 when it joined the National Soccer League (NSL) and was one of only three former NSL clubs to join in the formation of the A-League. The club plays home games at McDonald Jones Stadium.

They won their only A-League Championship in 2008 and have been runners-up to the Premiership on two occasions.