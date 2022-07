Melbourne Victory compete in both the A-League and the A-League Women.

Founded in 2004, Victory entered the competition in the inaugural season as the only Victorian-based club at the time. Their home stadium is AAMI Park.

Melbourne Victory are one of the most decorated clubs in A-League history, being three-time A-League Premiers, four-time A-League Champions, one FFA Cup champions, two W-League Championships and one W-League Premiership.