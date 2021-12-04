Match Wrap: Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets

An uncharacteristically slow start by Sydney saw them sitting in 10th place ahead of Saturday’s clash without a goal to their name after the first two rounds – an unwanted record they had avoided since 2012.

The Jets held an identical record however have showed plenty of promise and were unlucky not to take all three points at Western Sydney Wanderers.

Max Burgess led the line for the first time for the Sky Blues at Jubilee Oval on Saturday while the exciting Olivier Boumal starred again for the visitors.

Steve Corica’s men enjoyed an electric start with Elvis Kamsoba almost pouncing when his strike from the bi-line deflected off Jason Hoffman into the side netting.

The home side were understandably eager to break their goal drought and it was not long before they finally went ahead courtesy of Adam Le Fondre.

Le Fondre was brought down by Jets’ keeper Jack Duncan who wouldn’t let the striker dribble past him after the Englishman latched onto Paulo Retre’s delightful through ball.

The Sky Blues striker duly dispatched of the resulting spot kick to put his side ahead after nine minutes.

Going behind ignited the visitors as they began to dominate possession and ask questions of their opposition with Dane Ingham’s cross forcing a response from Andrew Redmayne. The Sydney shot stopper soon turned spectator as Boumal’s stunning volley glided only millimetres over the crossbar.

However, it did not take long before all of Newcastle’s hard work went undone as Kamsoba opened his Sky Blues Isuzu UTE Men’s account as he tapped home Le Fondre’s cross on the half hour mark.

Le Fondre made the most of a tight situation with great footwork before picking out Kamsoba who was able to capitalise on his teammate’s individual brilliance.

The first half finished with the hosts in control of proceedings despite their opponents dominating possession.

Fast forward to the second half and it was Sydney who were now enjoying most of the ball and placing pressure on the Jets’ defence with Milos Ninkovic and Kamsoba proving to be their side’s main attacking outlet.

It all seemed to be going to script for Corica’s men until the Jets struck back against the run of play thanks to Valentino Yuel who after a VAR check for offside pulled one back after he met Daniel Penha’s through ball.

The pressure now mounted on Sydney who were under the pump once again as Penha’s strike from outside the 18-yard box whistled just wide of Redmayne’s goal. The highly-craved equaliser for Arthur Papas’ side was on the horizon and it did not take long before it arrived.

Yuel’s magic feet were too much to handle for Rhyan Grant with the Newcastle striker dancing around the defender before smashing the ball into the net on 65 minutes.

Papas’ men were now riding high but were almost brought crashing back down to reality when Le Fondre bundled home Patrick Wood’s cross - only for VAR to intervene and rule it out.

That did not distract Sydney’s number nine from his goal hunt as he almost headed in his side’s third at the back post. Next up to test the visitors was Wood whose effort forced a smart save from Duncan with around five minutes left on the clock.

Action at both ends followed but neither side were able to conjure up the decisive goal that would have given them the inaugural win of their respective campaigns.

