Isuzu UTE A-League Men's Round 5 Headlines

The stage is set for another classic Sydney Derby, and the stakes couldn’t be higher for either club.

It was a dream start for incoming Sydney FC manager, Ufuk Talay, when his new team travelled to South Australia and outclassed an in-form Adelaide United. The game was a joyous sight for the sore eyes of Sydney FC fans who were yet to witness their side score a goal this season. Luckily for them, the goals came in abundance.

Joe Lolley and Jaiden Kurchaski grabbed first-half braces, and Fabio Gomes made sure of a certain win in the 46th minute with a beautiful header. The game ended 5-1 and marked a new beginning for the Sky Blues’ season.

This weekend, Sydney FC will face an even greater challenge against their city counterpart, Western Sydney Wanderers, who sit in equal top-spot on the A-League ladder.

The Wanderers have had a tenacious start to the season, with two wins, two draws, and no losses. In Round 4, they were too good for Perth Glory in a secure 2-0 victory with the goals being provided by both WSW fullbacks. This is an indicator of the free-flowing, positive football Mark Rudan has implemented so far this season which will be crucial if Western Sydney wants to stay on top of the table and contend for the 23-24 A-League title.

But first, The Wanderers will need to travel East and put out a strong performance in front of the Cove. In a game, where a result for either team would be a huge statement, anything can happen.

Auf Wiedersehen, Nestory

A young and talented 15-year-old steps up to take a free kick against Newcastle Jets in the 87th minute. A few backflips and cartwheels later… and the rest is history.

Nestory Irankunda, now 17 years of age, has become one of the greatest young prospects, not just in Australia, but in the world. Last week, Nestory signed a four-year contract with German giants Bayern Munich, securing a landmark deal that will go down in Australian football history.

Irankunda will join the Bavarians at the conclusion of this season in July 2024, so Adelaide United will hold the talented winger for the remainder of the A-League season.

Carl Veart has been patient with Nestory’s development despite his undoubtable aptitude with the ball at his feet. He was given his first starting spot in Adelaide’s first game of the 2023-24 season against Central Coast Mariners.

His confidence in running at defenders along with his power and accuracy in striking the ball, makes Irankunda a special talent. However, it is important to remember Bayern Munich has a squad full of special talents. Nestory, now, has a year to focus on the development and refinement of his skills and abilities to continue growing as a world-class player.

The young star is in great hands at Adelaide United and will be one to keep an eye on for the remainder of the A-League season. There is no doubt that Irankunda will have a nation behind him as he becomes a leading role in the next generation of Australian, or dare I say, world football.

Small Margins Make A Big Difference

Four clubs sit at the apex of the A-League table after four rounds: Western Sydney Wanderers, Melbourne Victory, Wellington Phoenix, and Macarthur FC. This week, Melbourne Victory will travel to Macarthur for a six-pointer where both teams will be looking to continue their undefeated run this season.

Macarthur’s form for the first four rounds of this season has been immense. Some might say they deserve to be on more points than what they’ve accumulated. The Bulls threw away a 3-1 lead against Melbourne City in stoppage time that could have easily been avoided.

Nonetheless, their strong performances are good signs for fans as they approach this crucial game. This will be the first of Macarthur’s difficult run over the next month, where they will have to take on 3 of the league’s current top 5 over the course of 4 weeks. To compound that with their AFC Cup commitments, it is definitely going to be a difficult end-of-year for Macarthur FC.

Melbourne Victory would have also felt they deserved more points after a dominating performance in Round 4 against Wellington Phoenix, where they were held to a 1-1 draw. The New Zealand side didn’t get a shot at Victory’s goal the whole match but were gifted a goal by Damien Da Silva via own goal which left the game at a stalemate.

Suncorp Sunday Action

Changing our focus to Queensland, where Brisbane Roar will host Perth Glory in a Sunday afternoon clash. Both sides have had mixed results and have struggled to put out consistent good performances over the course of the campaign so far. However, Brisbane will be coming into the match as favourites after a strong display away at Central Coast, where they overcame the Mariners in a 2-1 victory.

Coach Ross Aloisi was said to have been left ‘speechless’ after his side showed their maturity and resilience to see off the defending champions (via KeepUp).

Queensland born-and-raised youngster, Tom Waddington, grabbed his first goal in the A-League at a crucial time to put his side ahead. Waddington will definitely be one to watch this Sunday as he attempts to add to his tally against Perth Glory.

The Glory were defeated 2-0 by Western Sydney Wanderers last round. They have found it difficult recently to gain momentum in away games, having won 0 games out of the last 12 when playing outside of Western Australia. In saying that, Brisbane Roar have one of the weakest records at home winning just one from the last 4. Sunday’s game will round up the action of Round 5 of the A-League and is a must-not miss.

