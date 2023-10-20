Adelaide United unveils documentary, ‘The People’s Club’

On the 20th anniversary of its first match, Adelaide United Football Club has released a new documentary entitled, ‘The People’s Club’, in honour of a proud and accomplished history.

Produced and shot by talented film-maker Benjamin Coonan, the film is a 35-minute celebration of the 20 years of Adelaide United to date, as told by those who were central to making the Club what it is today.

The film features original interviews and content blended with archive vision and still images dating back to the beginning of the Club.

Coonan covers United’s inception on September 12, 2003, the introduction of its women team in 2008, the makings of its maiden Australia Cup and A-League titles, and everything in between.

The short movie also depicts untold stories of the 2004-05 ‘season’ – the year with no elite men’s professional football between the end of the National Soccer league ¬¬– and inaugural year of the A-League led by John Kosmina.

Featuring current Head Coach, Carl Veart and women’s captain, Isabel Hodgson, the documentary through film-maker Coonan skilfully portrays the links between the past and the present, with the people of South Australia constantly at the heart of everything United.

Starring (in order of appearance): Carl Veart, Bruce Djite, Aurelio Vidmar, Andrew Howe, Richie Alagich, Rob Cornthwaite, Dom Rinaldo, Travis Dodd, John Kosmina, Eugene Galekovic, Cassio, Racheal Quigley, Di Alagich, Sharon Black, Dylan Holmes, Isabel Hodgson, Stella Rigon, Marcos Flores, Marcelo Carrusca, Craig Goodwin, Isaías.

Watch ‘The People’s Club’ here.

‘The People’s Club’ will also feature on Adelaide United channels, KEEPUP and 10Play’s Sport Documentaries Hub.

Adelaide United Members and fans can look forward to 20th Anniversary themed content across the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE and Liberty A-League seasons