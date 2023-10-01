12 Days Of Giving

G | Movies

Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023

Baxter wins a small fortune, so he become a Secret Santa to the people in his hometown. His anonymous philanthropy is contagious and soon enough the joy of giving at Christmas spreads across town.

2017

About the Movie

