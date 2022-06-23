The Real Love Boat Is Coming To 10

The Real Love Boat’s all-star crew will lead a group of Australia’s most eligible singles, as they set sail across the Mediterranean looking to find their perfect match, throwing the occasional buoy out to those that get stuck in the murky waters of love.

Leading the charge is accomplished host Darren McMullen, who will guide our group of singles through the perils of modern dating.

Darren said: “I’m so pumped to be part of The Real Love Boat. My first time on a ship and what better way to kick this off than cruising around the Mediterranean in summer. This is one of those experiences that you really have to pinch yourself and can’t believe your luck. I feel incredibly blessed and I’m looking forward to seeing the romance blossom for our singles.”

Best known as Below Deck’s chief stewardess, Hannah Ferrier will keep our lovebirds in check as The Real Love Boat’s cruise director. Hannah will be responsible for managing hospitality and social events onboard our cruise liner of love.

Hannah said: “After more than a decade at sea in the Mediterranean I am so excited to join The Real Love Boat and help all our amazing passengers find love! I’m going to be watching them very closely and helping them every step of the way on their journeys to find their perfect match."

Studio 10‘s lovable roving reporter Daniel Doody will bring the energy and excitement on board as Head of Entertainment. Doody will deliver memorable experiences while fostering the emotional connections formed with our singles.

Daniel said: “It’s so amazing to be part of The Real Love Boat. Sailing along the beautiful Mediterranean with our singles onboard finding love is exciting and new. Let the fun times begin!”

The Real Love Boat will set sail aboard Princess Cruises ship, Regal Princess with love forming across the waters of Spain, Greece, France, Italy, Turkey and Montenegro.

At the helm is real-life Captain, Paolo Arrigo, master of Regal Princess. Responsible for 3,560 guests aboard the MedallionClass ship, Captain Paolo Arrigo will also keep an eye on the cupid crew ensuring the singles don’t steer off course as they sail the mesmerising waters of the Mediterranean.

On joining The Real Love Boat, Captain Paolo Arrigo said: ‘As the custodians of the original and beloved Love Boat TV series, it is an honour to participate in a new and contemporary rendition of the show and help our Australian guests find love like the series. It is also a wonderful opportunity to introduce Australian viewers to cruising and show why it’s one of the most-loved holidays on offer.’

With Daniel Doody, Hannah Ferrier and Captain Paolo Arrigo all finding their soul mates at sea, these cupids couldn’t be better equipped to help our singles find love.

Only one couple will be able to make it to the final port, but who will drop anchor and who will be cast off?

The Real Love Boat. Coming Soon.