10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

Tennis Star Dylan Alcott & MasterChef Australia Judge Andy Allen Join Celebrity Gogglebox Australia

Tennis Star Dylan Alcott & MasterChef Australia Judge Andy Allen Join Celebrity Gogglebox Australia

For the first time on Australian television, the highly anticipated star studded line-up of the Celebrity Gogglebox Australia special episode premieres Thursday, 3 March At 8.30pm on 10 and 10 play!

2022 Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott AO joins his friend Andy Allen who he met when Andy moved to Melbourne to take up his role as judge on MasterChef Australia. Andy and Dylan are sports nuts who spend a lot of time watching and talking about sport, and now they'll be on Dylan's couch for Celebrity Gogglebox Australia.

Dylan, an accomplished athlete, speaker, and media commentator has won 23 Grand Slam tennis titles and Paralympic gold and silver medals in tennis and basketball. A passionate advocate for people living with a disability, Dylan founded the Dylan Alcott Foundation to provide scholarships and grant funding to marginalised Australians with a disability and co-founded Get Skilled Access.

Celebrity Chef Andy Allen is best known for winning MasterChef Australia in 2012 and coming full circle to become judge of the much-loved cooking competition MasterChef Australia and Junior MasterChef Australia. Andy also co-hosted Farm to Fork and appeared on Three Blue Ducks and Eat Australia. Andy is the co-owner of the restaurant group Three Blue Ducks, with restaurants operating in major cities around Australia.

Dylan and Andy join an all-star line-up including Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell, The Irwin Family- Bindi, Terri and Robert, Hamish Blake & Zoë Foster Blake, Dave Hughes & wife Holly Ife, Julia Morris & Nazeem Hussain, Celia Pacquola & Luke McGregor, Matt Preston & Lachy Hulme, Alex Perry, Joh Bailey & Cheyenne Tozzi. It is an exciting list of famous faces ready to take to their couches for the first ever episode of Celebrity Gogglebox Australia.

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Advertisement

Related Articles

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.