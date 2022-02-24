Tennis Star Dylan Alcott & MasterChef Australia Judge Andy Allen Join Celebrity Gogglebox Australia

2022 Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott AO joins his friend Andy Allen who he met when Andy moved to Melbourne to take up his role as judge on MasterChef Australia. Andy and Dylan are sports nuts who spend a lot of time watching and talking about sport, and now they'll be on Dylan's couch for Celebrity Gogglebox Australia.

Dylan, an accomplished athlete, speaker, and media commentator has won 23 Grand Slam tennis titles and Paralympic gold and silver medals in tennis and basketball. A passionate advocate for people living with a disability, Dylan founded the Dylan Alcott Foundation to provide scholarships and grant funding to marginalised Australians with a disability and co-founded Get Skilled Access.

Celebrity Chef Andy Allen is best known for winning MasterChef Australia in 2012 and coming full circle to become judge of the much-loved cooking competition MasterChef Australia and Junior MasterChef Australia. Andy also co-hosted Farm to Fork and appeared on Three Blue Ducks and Eat Australia. Andy is the co-owner of the restaurant group Three Blue Ducks, with restaurants operating in major cities around Australia.

Dylan and Andy join an all-star line-up including Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell, The Irwin Family- Bindi, Terri and Robert, Hamish Blake & Zoë Foster Blake, Dave Hughes & wife Holly Ife, Julia Morris & Nazeem Hussain, Celia Pacquola & Luke McGregor, Matt Preston & Lachy Hulme, Alex Perry, Joh Bailey & Cheyenne Tozzi. It is an exciting list of famous faces ready to take to their couches for the first ever episode of Celebrity Gogglebox Australia.