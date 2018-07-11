Street Smart: The New Comedy Coming to TEN

Fasten your seat belts and loosen your handcuffs. Australia’s hilarious new comedy series Street Smart, will premiere Sunday 5 August at 8.00pm.

From the co-creators of Here Come the Habibs, Street Smart follows the members of a wannabe gang who dream of becoming great criminals, despite constantly failing to pull off crimes.

Comedy star Tahir Bilgic (Pizza, Swift and Shift Couriers) plays Steve, the ringleader of this try-hard crime circle who is blindly optimistic about his status as a criminal mastermind.

His plans for riches, respect and girls are constantly intercepted by his enemies, parking officer Joseph (Rob Sheahadie, Housos) and his side-kick Tia (Casey Donovan).



From a botched shopping trolley heist to the most disappointing train robbery of the century, the gang scheme and plot their way towards a life of riches with Joseph and Tia hot on their heels.

Catch the crooks - Steve, Hung (Andy Trieu), Shane (Dave Eastgate) and Raj (Neel Kolhatkar) in this law-breaking hilarious comedy.

Street Smart premieres 8.00 Sunday August 5 on TEN and tenplay





