Network 10 Brings The Biggest Hits To 2024

Bursting out of the blocks in 2024 is a show that is the very definition of family entertainment. Gladiators is one of the world’s most exciting sports entertainment game shows and it’s all set for a triumphant return to Australian screens early in the new year.

A team of 21st century superhumans are relishing the chance to challenge a new breed of brave, everyday Aussie contenders in the ultimate test of speed, strength, stamina, agility and power. Hosted by sporting legends Liz Ellis and Beau Ryan, Gladiators will unquestionably get the thumbs up from viewers this summer.

From gladiatorial combat to a different kind of battle: our latest crop of castaways will once again be at each other’s throats when Australian Survivor: Titans v Rebels lands back on the beaches of Samoa.

Hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia, the Titans are both physically intimidating and utterly ruthless, but they’ll need to be at their absolute best to take on the Rebels – a group of individuals who live life by a different set of rules.

Across the ocean from Samoa’s white sands to Africa’s teeming jungles… and we’re pulling out all the stops in 2024 to celebrate a huge 10th season of the Logie-winning I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

For almost a decade I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has delivered a winning mix of fun and laughter, high adrenaline trials and fascinating insights into what makes celebrities tick. This 10th season promises to be the best yet with plenty of surprises in store - not least, a brand-new co-host!

That’s right. Alongside Julia Morris in our African treehouse next year will be none other than the Wildlife Warrior himself, Robert Irwin.

Our dynamic duo will be swinging into the South African jungle from Sunday, 24 March.

Filling out a packed March is the Australian Formula One Grand Prix, a sporting event so popular that when tickets went on sale, they sold out in less than two hours. Now, the only place to catch the action live and free (and cheer on hometown hero Oscar Piastri) is on 10 and 10 Play.

Australian audiences wholeheartedly embraced last year’s season of MasterChef Australia, a series which embodied everything the much-missed Jock Zonfrillo loved about the show.

In 2024, legendary game show Deal or No Deal returns to Australian screens, hosted by one of Australia’s most beloved TV presenters, Gold Logie winner Grant Denyer.

Among the most popular game shows of all time, Deal or No Deal promises thrilling gameplay that will have the entire family enthralled. Airing weekdays at 6pm, it’s the perfect complement to 10’s fresh early evening schedule.

Nothing rattles the funny bone harder than 10’s comedy stable of Have You Been Paying Attention?, The Cheap Seats, Thank God You’re Here, Gogglebox Australia and global hit Taskmaster. All are back in 2024 and guaranteed to keep viewers laughing out loud.

Also returning in 2024 is a new season of Hunted Australia. This brilliant reality series never fails to deliver pulse-pounding suspense when a group of desperate fugitives attempt to vanish into the urban wilderness and survive a thrilling game of cat and mouse.

In the second half of the year, The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition is pulling out the passports for a second season. A new gaggle of celebrities and their loved ones are tossed out of their comfort zone and into the big, wide world, all scrambling from pistol to pitstop for their chosen charity.

Returning recent faves? Tick. But that’s not all. We’re also proud to introduce a raft of classic shows to a new generation of viewers.

Wheel of Fortune Australia hosted by the charismatic, BAFTA award winner Graham Norton and produced by Whisper North, part of the Sony Pictures Television-backed Whisper Group, will bring the classic game show back to primetime.

The epic game show will once again be centered around a giant carnival wheel as contestants spin to win for a life changing cash prize.

Graham said: “I’m beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to Australia with Network 10. Hosting game shows is brilliant fun and even more so when you have a giant wheel to spin!

“This show has it all, mixing skill, luck and lots of surprises and I hope the Australian audience loves it.”

The original U.S. show is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution along with the format rights.

If Wheel of Fortune Australia doesn’t bring a nostalgic tear to the eye, then there’s another old favourite that just might! A brand-new incarnation of the much-loved cooking show Ready Steady Cook is primed to hook Friday night audiences. The host? None other than the Prince of Paella… the God of Gazpacho… the incredible Miguel Maestre.

Elsewhere, a bunch of factual favourites are bouncing back in the new year, including Bondi Rescue, Ambulance Australia, Mirror Mirror, The Dog House Australia and Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly. For gripping drama and heartwarming real-life stories, every one of these shows is a do-not-miss.

And if that isn’t enough, The Bachelors Australia, Shark Tank Australia and The Masked Singer Australia will ensure we have everyone covered for year-round entertainment.

But… we’re nowhere near done! Our newest free-to-air darling Nickelodeon is serving up a stack of premieres for preps and primary school kids, with the likes of PAW Patrol, Blue’s Clues & You!, Baby Shark's Big Show, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Really Loud House and Middlemost Post. Over at Nick@Nite, the big kids are sorted with Friends, The Graham Norton Show and movies galore.

Flicking across to Bold and Peach, it’s comfort TV at its finest with NCIS, Bull, The Big Bang Theory and South Park. Plus, we’re kicking goals and shooting hoops with the A-League and the NBL.

In 2023 we introduced Pluto TV with our 50 FAST channels, making all your TV viewing dreams come true.

Featuring a wide variety of content across every genre and for all generations, Pluto TV collects all your comedy, reality, crime, classic TV, game shows, kids shows and more in the one place. And incredibly, there are even more fast channels on the way in 2024.

We weren’t kidding when we said we were hitting it out of the park in 2024. Because the biggest swings… bring the biggest hits.