Masked Singer Australia Host Revealed

When you have a show that’s packed with celebrities, live singing and full-body disguises that are just a little bit bonkers, you need an experienced music man to steer the ship.

Enter, Osher Günsberg, one of Australia’s trusted TV hosts and passionate music expert.

In recent years, Osher is best known for his work as the nation’s most famous matchmaker in his role as host of The Bachelor Australia and The Bachelorette Australia and the romantic franchise’s tropical spinoff, Bachelor In Paradise.

But from 1999 - 2009, Osher was at the forefront of Australia’s popular music industry, working as a music VJ on Foxtel’s Channel V, hosting national hit radio program Take 40 Australia and helping to create music superstars as co-host on Network 10’s Australian Idol.

Now it’s time for Osher to put down the roses (only momentarily guys, don’t freak out) and pick up the mic, as he becomes the musical ring master once again.

On his return to music television, Osher said:

“I’m so excited to be a part of a big, loud entertainment show for Network 10. The Masked Singer Australia is such an out-there show, such a wild format, and I can’t wait for people to see it.



While lately, I’ve been whispering very seriously about roses, this is a very different side of what I do, and I’m thrilled that we’re doing it.”

An unmissable family event, The Masked Singer Australia will feature celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is disguised head-to-toe in an elaborate costume to conceal their identity.

Osher will be joined by an exciting panel of superstars that will try to guess the identity of the celebrities under the masks. Stay tuned for the announcement of the big name panellists coming soon.

Join Osher to hear them sing. Follow the clues. Guess the celebrity.

The Masked Singer Australia is going to be one hell of a show! If you'd like to be a part of the audience, grab your free tickets here

The Masked Singer Australia is coming soon To 10 and WIN Network