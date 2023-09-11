Grab The Spandex - Gladiators Is Coming To 10 In 2024

Australia, are you ready?

One of the most exciting and iconic sports entertainment gameshows in the world, Gladiators, is making a triumphant return to Australian screens.

Premiering in 2024, a new tribe of 21st century superhumans – the Gladiators - will wrestle, rumble, and battle brave Aussie Contenders from all walks of life, in the ultimate test of speed, strength, stamina, agility and power.

In true David vs Goliath fashion and against the breathtaking backdrop of a brand-new gladiatorial arena, the Gladiators and Contenders’ skills will be tested like never before, as they take part in a series of brand-new events, alongside classic challenges including fan-favourites; Hang Tough, Duel, The Wall, Power Ball, Pyramid and The Eliminator.

Welcoming a new generation of fans to the spectacle of Gladiators with charm, wit, and sporting expertise, are iconic sporting heroes and our hosts, Liz Ellis and Beau Ryan.

Fresh from being crowned the 2023 Queen of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, Liz said: “I am super pumped to be hosting Gladiators with Beau who is in the gym as we speak trying to match it with our Gladiators.

“It’s an iconic franchise and I’m excited about the reboot. It is set to showcase some of my favourite Gladiator challenges from the original series as well as throw up a few new ones for us to fall in love with!”

On hosting the epic battle series, Beau said: “I am beyond excited to be hosting Gladiators alongside the great Liz Ellis. Liz is a national treasure, and we are going to have a lot of fun. I grew up watching and loving Gladiators and can’t wait to get into it. It’s going to be spectacular.”

Gladiators is made for Network 10 by Warner Bros. International Television Production and executive produced by Johnny C. Ferraro and Barry Poznick. The original Gladiators series was created by Johnny C. Ferraro and Dan Carr and produced in association with Flor-Jon Films. Gladiators is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

Gladiators coming to 10 and 10 Play in 2024