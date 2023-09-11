10 play Trending

HomeArticlesQuizzes
Back

Grab The Spandex - Gladiators Is Coming To 10 In 2024

Grab The Spandex - Gladiators Is Coming To 10 In 2024

Hosted by Liz Ellis and Beau Ryan, Gladiators is coming in 2024

Australia, are you ready?

One of the most exciting and iconic sports entertainment gameshows in the world, Gladiators, is making a triumphant return to Australian screens.

Premiering in 2024, a new tribe of 21st century superhumans – the Gladiators - will wrestle, rumble, and battle brave Aussie Contenders from all walks of life, in the ultimate test of speed, strength, stamina, agility and power.

In true David vs Goliath fashion and against the breathtaking backdrop of a brand-new gladiatorial arena, the Gladiators and Contenders’ skills will be tested like never before, as they take part in a series of brand-new events, alongside classic challenges including fan-favourites; Hang Tough, Duel, The Wall, Power Ball, Pyramid and The Eliminator.

Welcoming a new generation of fans to the spectacle of Gladiators with charm, wit, and sporting expertise, are iconic sporting heroes and our hosts, Liz Ellis and Beau Ryan.

Fresh from being crowned the 2023 Queen of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, Liz said: “I am super pumped to be hosting Gladiators with Beau who is in the gym as we speak trying to match it with our Gladiators.

“It’s an iconic franchise and I’m excited about the reboot. It is set to showcase some of my favourite Gladiator challenges from the original series as well as throw up a few new ones for us to fall in love with!”

On hosting the epic battle series, Beau said: “I am beyond excited to be hosting Gladiators alongside the great Liz Ellis. Liz is a national treasure, and we are going to have a lot of fun. I grew up watching and loving Gladiators and can’t wait to get into it. It’s going to be spectacular.”

Gladiators is made for Network 10 by Warner Bros. International Television Production and executive produced by Johnny C. Ferraro and Barry Poznick. The original Gladiators series was created by Johnny C. Ferraro and Dan Carr and produced in association with Flor-Jon Films. Gladiators is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

Gladiators coming to 10 and 10 Play in 2024

50+ Pluto TV FAST Channels Now Live On 10 Play
NEXT STORY

50+ Pluto TV FAST Channels Now Live On 10 Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

50+ Pluto TV FAST Channels Now Live On 10 Play

50+ Pluto TV FAST Channels Now Live On 10 Play

Get ready to enjoy Pluto TV’s re-invented viewing experience on Live TV With Pluto TV, a Pluto TV dedicated area on 10 Play. South Park, Happy Days, MasterChef Australia, MTV Realities and Nickelodeon Classics, among others,
Get Your Fill Of Classic Dramas On 10 Play's Live TV With Pluto TV

Get Your Fill Of Classic Dramas On 10 Play's Live TV With Pluto TV

All your faves from yesteryear in one convenient place.
All The MTV You Love Is Now In One Place On 10 Play's Live TV With Pluto TV

All The MTV You Love Is Now In One Place On 10 Play's Live TV With Pluto TV

With multiple dedicated channels streaming all your favourite MTV shows, 10 Play is your one-stop destination for streaming entertainment.
Non-Stop Nickelodeon On 10 Play's Live TV With Pluto TV

Non-Stop Nickelodeon On 10 Play's Live TV With Pluto TV

Seven 10 Play channels jam-packed with Nickelodeon goodies are ready and waiting for kids of all ages!
What To Watch On Paramount+

What To Watch On Paramount+

Looking for a new favourite to watch? Hungry for an old classic? Check out what's hot on Paramount+ now!