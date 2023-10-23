Deal Or No Deal Returns in 2024, Hosted By Grant Denyer

Deal or No Deal, the exhilarating hit game show where contestants must beat The Banker to win a huge cash prize, is making a triumphant return to our screens on 10 and 10 Play in 2024. The ultimate contest of nerve, luck and pure gut instinct will be fronted by one of Australia’s most beloved TV presenters, Gold Logie winner Grant Denyer.

Grant said: “We’re back baby! I’m incredibly excited to be bringing this global mega-format back to Aussie screens. It’s an absolute gem of a show with an enormous and much-deserved worldwide following.”

Deal or No Deal is one of television’s most successful formats ever, with 325 productions worldwide.

Every episode is a high-pressure, high-stakes game of risk versus reward in which contestants face a series of potentially life-altering decisions.

With an array of sealed briefcases filled with varying amounts of cash, contestants must decide whether or not to accept an offer from the mysterious Banker in exchange for what might be contained in their chosen briefcase.

Grant added: “Deal or No Deal is steeped in suspense and loaded with risk at every turn, but there’s always the chance of massive riches for contestants who can hold their nerve. Suspense, risk and big money - those are the key ingredients that will ensure everyone is on the edge of their couch.”

Deal or No Deal will form part of a dynamic new early evening lineup, kicking off with Neighbours at 4.00pm Monday – Thursdays, followed by The Bold and the Beautiful at 4.30pm.

10 News First will return to a one-hour bulletin, delivering comprehensive news coverage from 5.00pm. Deal or No Deal will then hit screens at 6.00pm followed by The Project at 6.30pm.

For the full story on everything that’s happened during the day, Network 10 promises a brand-new, late-night news offering. You can catch 10 at 10: The Late News from 10.00pm on 10 Play, and on 10 from 10.30pm.

Deal or No Deal is a Banijay Group format produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Network 10.

