Brand-New Transformation Series Undressed Coming Soon To 10

“If we change our clothing, can we change our lives?” That is the question posed by 10’s startling new transformation series, Undressed.

Produced by Made Up Stories, the powerhouse team behind Nine Perfect Strangers and Pieces of Her in the company’s first foray into unscripted television, and acclaimed international reality producer Eden Gaha, Undressed takes a group of Australians on a life-changing journey, exploring what drives their clothing choices and challenging them to make new choices that will create the lives they desire.

Hosted by Kathryn Eisman, an award-winning journalist, author and ‘fashion decoder’ with a remarkable ability to see deep inside a person’s hopes, dreams and fears just by looking at their outfit, this ground-breaking social experiment reveals how we judge each other and the profound changes that come with transformation, while examining if it’s truly possible to dress for success.

Kathryn Eisman said: “First impressions count and are formed in less than one tenth of a second, so our clothing choices say far more about our identity, our dreams and our fears than we dare imagine. Undressed is the culmination of my 20-year obsession with uncovering the truth about what our style reveals about us.

“I am thrilled to be working with this team of talented storytellers from the scripted and non-scripted worlds, to take viewers on a beautiful, intimate and surprising journey that asks, “What do my clothes really say about me?”

Undressed is executive produced by Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jane Cho for Made Up Stories, Eden Gaha for Mother Media Group and Kathryn Eisman; and directed by Marcelle Lunam.

Papandrea, Hutensky, Cho and Gaha said: “We’re thrilled to be launching Made Up Stories’ first unscripted series together, alongside Kathryn Eisman and Network 10. Undressed is a prestige series that will dig deep into the language and psychology of our clothing choices in a cinematic, character-driven and intimate style, bringing everything we love about scripted drama to the real world.”

Sarah Thornton, Head of Popular Factual, Network 10 said: “I love a good transformation and I’m so excited to be working on this brand new format that takes such a contemporary approach to the genre. I remember reading Kathryn’s books when I was at Uni - her talent is unique and genuinely powerful. I’m grateful for the opportunity to create something truly innovative with such a creative and talented production team. I can’t wait for viewers to be moved and ultimately uplifted by the remarkable stories of the everyday Aussies who are participating. And perhaps change all our views on clothes and the power of getting dressed.”

Undressed is a Made Up Stories and Mother Media Group production for Network 10.