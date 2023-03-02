10 play Trending

Apply Now For The New Series Of Shark Tank Australia

Casting is now open to appear on the brand new series of Shark Tank.

There’s going to be a feeding frenzy because Shark Tank is back.

Shark Tank brings together five business superstars, who are ready to put their own cash on the line and turn the next big idea into a profitable venture.

If you’re a budding entrepreneur with a great business idea and want to take a chance to change your life, casting is now open. It could be the most important pitch of your life.

If you are ready to enter the Tank and think your idea has what it takes to make our Sharks bite, APPLY NOW for what promises to be the opportunity of a lifetime.

Network 10's New Local Drama, Paper Dolls, Adds To Star Cast

