Subway Young Socceroos squad named for AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023

Comprising of nineteen locally based players, the Australians will assemble in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from February 20, where they have been drawn in Group B of four groups, alongside IR Iran, Qatar, and Vietnam during the tournament that runs 1 – 18 March, 2023.
The Subway Young Socceroos will need to reach the semi finals in Uzbekistan to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023™, which would be Australia’s first appearance at this global event since 2013.
Speaking about the squad for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™, Trevor Morgan said: “We have selected players who are emerging talents in the A-League Men’s competition and overseas leagues that need to be exposed to international tournament conditions, and the AFC U-20 Asian Cup provides up to six games inside 18 days against varied opponents.
2023 Subway Young Socceroos Fixtures
“This squad of players have been inspired by the performances of the Subway Socceroos in Qatar, and those heading to Uzbekistan can’t wait to pull on the green and gold and represent not only themselves, their families and club, but the extended playing group on the international stage.
“Australia has not featured at the FIFA U-20 World Cup since 2013, and the valuable experience it provides players on their way to the Subway Olyroos and Subway Socceroos is immeasurable.
“We know the AFC U-20 Asian Cup presents a huge challenge, but these are environments the best players crave, and this tournament presents an opportunity to create history and qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, taking inspiration from the 2019 edition where Korea Republic appeared in the final,” concluded Morgan.
Football superstars like Diego Maradona, David Trezeguet, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Paul Pogba and 2019 top goal scorer, Erling Haaland, all had their first exposure to international tournament football at previous FIFA U-20 World Cups, demonstrating the career defining opportunity that awaits the Subway Young Socceroos in Uzbekistan.
The FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ is scheduled to run 20 May – 11 June 2023, which will feature 24 teams from six Confederations, including the semi-finalists from AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™.
Due to this tournament being played outside a FIFA international window and following consultation with their respective clubs, a number of European-based players were unavailable for selection for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™, however will be considered should Australia qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023™.
All Subway Young Socceroos’ AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™ matches will be streamed live and free on 10 Play, with expert commentary by Teo Pellizzeri.
Subway Young Socceroos Match Schedule – AFC Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™
|Time/Date
|Match
|Venue
|3.00pm local, 1 March / 9.00pm AEDT, 1 March
|Australia vs Vietnam
|Istiqlol Stadium, Fergana, Uzbekistan
|3.00pm local, 4 March / 9.00pm AEDT, 4 March
|Australia vs Iran
|Istiqlol Stadium, Fergana, Uzbekistan
|3.00pm local, 7 March / 9.00pm AEDT, 7 March
|Australia vs Qatar
|JAR Stadium, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
SUBWAY YOUNG SOCCEROOS SQUAD | AFC ASIAN CUP UZBEKISTAN 2023™ | 1 – 18 MARCH
|Full Name
|Position
|Current Club (as at 8 Feb ‘23)
|Junior Club / Member Federation / Country
|Alexander BADOLATO
|Midfielder
|Western Sydney Wanderers FC
|Sylvania Heights FC / Football New South Wales
|Raphael BORGES RODRIGUES
|Attacker
|Melbourne City FC
|Western Strikers SC / Football South Australia
|Rhys BOZINOVSKI
|Midfielder
|Western United FC
|Spring Hills Stallions FC / Football Victoria
|Matthew DENCH
|Defender
|Charlton Athletic FC
|ECU SC / Football West
|Chris DONNELL
|Defender
|Perth Glory FC
|Rockingham City FC / Scotland
|Jed DREW
|Attacker
|Macarthur FC
|Meltham Athletic FC / England
|Joseph FORDE
|Defender
|Perth Glory FC
|Forrestfield United SC / Football West
|Jake GIRDWOOD-REICH
|Midfielder
|Sydney FC
|Sydney Olympic FC / Football New South Wales
|Archie GOODWIN
|Attacker
|Newcastle Jets FC
|Cooks Hill United FC / Northern NSW Football
|Alessandro LOPANE
|Midfielder
|Western Sydney Wanderers FC
|APIA Leichhardt FC / Football New South Wales
|Panashe MADANHA
|Defender
|Adelaide United FC
|Adelaide Olympic FC / Football South Australia
|Kaelan MAJEKODUNMI
|Defender
|Perth Glory FC
|Carramar Cougars Junior FC / Football West
|James NIEUWENHUIZEN
|Goalkeeper
|Melbourne City FC
|Goulburn Valley Suns FC / Football Victoria
|Bernardo OLIVEIRA
|Attacker
|Adelaide United FC
|Port Adelaide SC / Football South Australia
|Gabriel POPOVIC
|Attacker
|NK Rudes
|Sydney United 58 FC / Football New South Wales
|Joshua RAWLINS
|Defender
|FC Utrecht
|Dianella Junior SC / Football West
|Jing REEC
|Attacker
|AGF Aarhus
|Blacktown Workers FC / Football New South Wales
|Alexander ROBINSON
|Goalkeeper
|Macarthur FC
|Mt Druitt Town Rangers FC / Football New South Wales
|Adrian SEGECIC
|Midfielder
|Sydney FC
|Lidcombe Waratah Junior SC / Football New South Wales
|Aidan SIMMONS
|Attacker
|Western Sydney Wanderers FC
|St George FA / Football New South Wales
|Nectarios TRIANTIS
|Defender
|Central Coast Mariners FC
|Canterbury Junior FC / Football New South Wales
|Jack WARSHAWSKY
|Goalkeeper
|Western Sydney Wanderers FC
|Buderim Wanderers FC / Football Queensland
|Jonny YULL
|Midfielder
|Adelaide United FC
|West Torrens Birkalla SC / Football South Australia