Subway Young Socceroos squad named for AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023

Comprising of nineteen locally based players, the Australians will assemble in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from February 20, where they have been drawn in Group B of four groups, alongside IR Iran, Qatar, and Vietnam during the tournament that runs 1 – 18 March, 2023.

The Subway Young Socceroos will need to reach the semi finals in Uzbekistan to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023™, which would be Australia’s first appearance at this global event since 2013.

Speaking about the squad for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™, Trevor Morgan said: “We have selected players who are emerging talents in the A-League Men’s competition and overseas leagues that need to be exposed to international tournament conditions, and the AFC U-20 Asian Cup provides up to six games inside 18 days against varied opponents.

Subway Young Socceroos Hub

2023 Subway Young Socceroos Fixtures

“This squad of players have been inspired by the performances of the Subway Socceroos in Qatar, and those heading to Uzbekistan can’t wait to pull on the green and gold and represent not only themselves, their families and club, but the extended playing group on the international stage.

“Australia has not featured at the FIFA U-20 World Cup since 2013, and the valuable experience it provides players on their way to the Subway Olyroos and Subway Socceroos is immeasurable.

“We know the AFC U-20 Asian Cup presents a huge challenge, but these are environments the best players crave, and this tournament presents an opportunity to create history and qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, taking inspiration from the 2019 edition where Korea Republic appeared in the final,” concluded Morgan.

Football superstars like Diego Maradona, David Trezeguet, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Paul Pogba and 2019 top goal scorer, Erling Haaland, all had their first exposure to international tournament football at previous FIFA U-20 World Cups, demonstrating the career defining opportunity that awaits the Subway Young Socceroos in Uzbekistan.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ is scheduled to run 20 May – 11 June 2023, which will feature 24 teams from six Confederations, including the semi-finalists from AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™.

Due to this tournament being played outside a FIFA international window and following consultation with their respective clubs, a number of European-based players were unavailable for selection for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™, however will be considered should Australia qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023™.

All Subway Young Socceroos’ AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™ matches will be streamed live and free on 10 Play, with expert commentary by Teo Pellizzeri.

Subway Young Socceroos Match Schedule – AFC Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™

Time/Date Match Venue 3.00pm local, 1 March / 9.00pm AEDT, 1 March Australia vs Vietnam Istiqlol Stadium, Fergana, Uzbekistan 3.00pm local, 4 March / 9.00pm AEDT, 4 March Australia vs Iran Istiqlol Stadium, Fergana, Uzbekistan 3.00pm local, 7 March / 9.00pm AEDT, 7 March Australia vs Qatar JAR Stadium, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

SUBWAY YOUNG SOCCEROOS SQUAD | AFC ASIAN CUP UZBEKISTAN 2023™ | 1 – 18 MARCH