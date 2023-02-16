Made in the A-League: Subway Young Socceroos U-20 Asian Cup Squad

Before talking about some of the big names to feature in Trevor Morgan’s squad, it’s important to recognize that every player in the 23-man list has come through the Isuzu UTE A-League system, whether it be through the youth system or breaking into the first team.

So, let’s take a look at some of the big names who are set to feature in the upcoming tournament in Uzbekistan.

Jed Drew – Macarthur FC

Like many of the names which are about to be put under the spotlight, the 2022/23 season has proved to be a breakout season for the Bulls speedster. After featuring for Macarthur in the NSW NPL competition, Drew was given his call-up to the first team earlier this season by then coach, Dwight Yorke.

The 19-year-old winger has already bagged two goals for the Bulls with his first securing the win over Central Coast Mariners back in November.

Archie Goodwin – Newcastle Jets

Goodwin burst onto the scene in the 2020/21 season and has since become a crowd favourite amongst the Jets supporters for his tireless work rate and desire to get the ball forward.

He always manages to impress when given the opportunity and knows how to find the back of the net as he notched both goals in his side’s win against Sydney FC last season before popping getting the equalizer in a recent match away to Perth.

Adrian Segecic- Sydney FC

A product of the Sydney FC youth system, Segecic, has gone on to make a name for himself in the Sky Blues’ first team with 15 appearances and one goal to his name.

He already has some European experience behind him, having spent 2020 training in the Academy set ups of Liverpool, Manchester City, Leeds, Chelsea, Wolves, Ajax and Rangers.

Keep an eye out for him in the upcoming Asian Cup with the creative midfielder already earning some comparisons with some of the top midfielders in the world game.

Nectarios Triantis – Central Coast Mariners

After coming through the youth system at Sydney FC before a brief spell with crosstown rivals, Western Sydney Wanderers, Triantis has found his home on the Central Coast. Originally signed as a back-up option for Dan Hall and Brian Kaltak in the heart of defence, Triantis has forced his way into the starting eleven and has become a mainstay alongside Vanuatu international, Kaltak.

His Mariners side have one of the best defences in the league and that is in no small part due to Triantis’ standout performances which gained plaudits from across the league.

Watch out for these Isuzu UTE A-League stars as they begin their AFC U-20 Asian Cup campaign against Vietnam on Wednesday, 1 March.

