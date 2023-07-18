The Project

World’s First ‘Golden Bachelor’ Has Been Revealed, Meet 71-Year-Old Gerry Turner

In a world-first Bachelor spin-off show, ‘The Golden Bachelor’ will follow 71-year-old Gerry Turner’s quest to find “a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.”

Speaking to Good Morning America, the new Bachelor introduced himself to the world. The retired restaurateur from Indiana said, “It’s never too late to fall in love again.”

He said, "It feels amazing” to have been chosen to be the leading man. “It’s still sinking in.”

He shared that he had married his high school sweetheart, Toni, and lived a “full and happy life” with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny.

Unfortunately, Toni got sick in 2017 and passed away that same year.

"She got robbed. Every day that goes by, that's the thought that I have," an emotional Turner told Good Morning America.

"I have her picture on a dresser in my closet. Every morning I give her a nod, 'So what do you think about this?' For a while, it was like, I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be okay. But we always told each other when one of us goes; we want the other to be happy. She's up there rooting [for me]. She's saying, 'Yeah, Gary. Do this.' "

Turner explained that it was actually his daughters who encouraged him to apply for the show.

"I'd love it if I found a partner who is high energy. Someone who was high-energy. Someone who maybe plays pickleball; someone who maybe plays golf."

"My thoughts always go to the way I've always done things, don't give up; there's always a possibility."

