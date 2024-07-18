The Project

Working Out At Night Could Help You Get Better Sleep

A new study has revealed that evening workouts could be linked to better sleep.

The study published in BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine discovered that bodyweight workouts in the evening may be linked to roughly 30 minutes more sleep at night without increasing sleep interruptions.

Before participating in the study, 21 per cent of the 30 participants slept fewer than seven hours a night, while four per cent slept more than nine hours, while the remaining slept the optimal amount of sleep of seven hours.

Participants completed a three-minute exercise break every 30 minutes over a period of four hours starting between 5 pm and 5:30 pm.

The exercises included bodyweight resistance training including chair squats, calf and calf raises.

Researchers discovered participants who had evening exercise breaks slept on average 27 minutes longer than the control group, who were sedentary for four hours.

