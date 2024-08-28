The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Woolworths' Profit Down 93% Percent To $108 Million In 2023/2024

Woolworths' Profit Down 93% Percent To $108 Million In 2023/2024

Woolworths made just $108 million in profit in 2023/24, down 93.3 per cent from the $1.7 billion the year before, after $1.6 billion in writedowns hurt its bottom line.

Excluding the impairments, the supermarket giant made $1.7 billion in net profit for the 53 weeks to June 30, down 0.6 percent from the year before on a normalised basis.

Woolworths in January recorded a $NZ1.6 billion ($A1.5 billion) non-cash impairment against the $NZ2.3 billion ($A2.1 billion) in goodwill on its balance sheets stemming from its 2005 acquisition of Foodland's New Zealand.

It also recorded a $209 million loss on its 9.1 per cent stake in alcohol retailer Endeavour Group after changing how it accounts for that investment.

Woolworths recorded $67.9 billion in sales for 2023/24, up 3.7 per cent from the previous year after adjusting for the fact that it was slightly shorter.

Chief executive Brad Banducci said the inflation in its food business and Big W moderated significantly in the second half, with supermarket food prices dropping 0.2 per cent in the third quarter and 0.6 per cent in the fourth.

Woolworths declared a 40 cent per share special dividend and a final dividend of 57 cents, down one cent from last year. For the full year, Woolworths will pay out $1.44 in dividends, up 38.5 per cent from 2022/23.

With AAP.

MLB Player Becomes First To Play For Two Teams In One Game
NEXT STORY

MLB Player Becomes First To Play For Two Teams In One Game

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    MLB Player Becomes First To Play For Two Teams In One Game

    MLB Player Becomes First To Play For Two Teams In One Game

    Catcher Danny Jansen has made Major League Baseball history after a two-month delay of a match between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays meant he played for both teams in the same game.
    Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 Jet Successfully Completes Second Test Flight

    Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 Jet Successfully Completes Second Test Flight

    Boom Supersonic successfully completed the second test flight of their XB-1 supersonic demonstrator aircraft as the company aims to create passenger planes that can cut international travel times in half.
    Wild Weather Warnings For Victoria And Tasmania

    Wild Weather Warnings For Victoria And Tasmania

    Wild weather and wind are expected to persist for days in several states as authorities warn Victorians and Tasmanians to batten down and prepare for power outages.
    TikTok Creator Behind ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ Faces Trademark Legal Battle

    TikTok Creator Behind ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ Faces Trademark Legal Battle

    The creator behind the viral catchphrase, ‘very demure, very mindful’, is set to face a legal battle over trademarking the phrase that made her an overnight sensation.
    New Koala Airline Says It's Ready To Take On The Domestic Market, But There's Not Much Evidence It's Real

    New Koala Airline Says It's Ready To Take On The Domestic Market, But There's Not Much Evidence It's Real

    A new competitor in the domestic aviation market has been revealed as the proposed 'Koala Airlines', but its sudden appearance might mean it's not real.