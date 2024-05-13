The Project

Woolworths Customers Furious As Shelves Stripped Bare

Multiple Woolworths stores in Queensland have had shelves stripped bare as the supermarket giant navigates operational issues at distribution centres in the sunshine state.

The operational issues at the distribution centres have resulted in minimal stock availability across produce and fresh convenience products.

Customers have taken to social media to vent their frustration, many recalling how similar the situation was to 2020 pandemic times.

“Woolies is empty. This is a disgrace it is,” one shopper wrote on X.

“Not sure what is happening with Woolies, but empty shelves are happening in both Woolies Banyo and Woolies Nundah,” another shared.

“A trip to Woolies yesterday afternoon had me wondering why the shelves are practically empty…. The bread aisle was empty, the only gluten-free bread I found was out of date and stale,” another shopper wrote.

ABC News Brisbane received multiple reports of “bare fruit, vegetable and bread shelves at Woolworths across Brisbane, from Nundah to Coorparoo.

“This is giving March 2020 vibes,” one person wrote, while another added, “My Woolies was bare yesterday. I thought I must have been the only one who didn’t know the pandemic was back.”

A Woolworths spokesperson told news.com.au that the supermarket is working hard to “resume normal operations as quickly as possible.”

