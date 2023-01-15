Woman Roasts Summer's Big Trend, The 'Cool' Cabana, For Failing To Do Its Job

A Gold Coast woman has taken to social media to air her frustrations with the latest beach accessory, the 'CoolCabana', a blue and white striped open tent structure designed to give you shade.

The classic beach paraphernalia seems to be failing in its most basic function, with Jodie Thring uploading a photo on Facebook of the tent commenting "Baffled as to why anyone would spend $190-$200 on a 'cool' cabana that doesn't actually provide any shade".

"Soooo cool or should I say ... so hot right now," she added with laughing emojis.

Her tongue-in-cheek comment targeting herself, as it appears she paid that much for the "shade maker", with the picture depicting the cabana set up with her belongings in a beach trolley underneath and the sun streaming in and no shade in sight.

And the CoolCabana wasn't the only item in the cross hares, with another online commenter agreeing and adding "those beach carts make me laugh! Watching all the tourists drag them over the sand".

Others defended the popular item.

"Love ours. [We] won't go down to beach without it," said one perosn.

And some beachgoers are going one step further and blaming the cabanas for ruining the aesthetic of Australian beaches.

'They suck. My home beach looks like a tent city. I wish they'd all go home,' one complained.

'I think they're dumb, better off with something with sides,' said another.

While one more wrote: 'So annoying when the whole beach is full of them though, they take up so much space.'

Forget kids shaking their sandy towels all over you; the 'CoolCabana' is the ultimate beach pest, according to some people.

One voice of reason pointed out in the comments that the time of day and position of the sun will determine the amount of shade.

Nature is crazy like that.

You can get more information on the path of the sun and its effect on shade via the Cancer Council.

In the meantime, remember to slip slop slap.

Image: Jodie Thring/ Facebook