Woman Arrested After Applebee’s ‘All You Can Eat’ Deal Misunderstanding

According to an arrest report obtained by USA Today, a 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

The Portage Police Department was dispatched to Applebee’s after a “verbal disturbance” was reported.

According to a media release from the restaurant chain, the ‘All You Can Eat’ deal offered endless boneless wings, riblets and double crunch shrimp, served with endless fries for $15.99 per person.

However, a group of customers told police that they believed the menu did not specify anywhere that the deal was “per person,” and that the deal was good for the entire table.

The customers also claimed that the manager became “very unprofessional” towards them when they raised this.

The arrest report stated that the responding officer had been handed a menu that read “per person” underneath the ‘All You Can Eat’ promotion.

The officer said that he showed the group as they were walking out of the restaurant that it did in fact specify that the deal was ‘per person.’

As the officer was showing the group the menu, a couple was walking out of the restaurant. This is when the woman pointed toward the couple and told the officer she had exchanged words with them earlier.

The woman became "very loud and disorderly, attracting the attention of other patrons," the arrest report read.

Attempts to calm the woman down were unsuccessful and she was arrested and taken to Porter County Jail.

Another person from the group went back to the restaurant and paid the remaining balance of the bill after realising their error.