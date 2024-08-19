The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Woman Arrested After Applebee’s ‘All You Can Eat’ Deal Misunderstanding

Woman Arrested After Applebee’s ‘All You Can Eat’ Deal Misunderstanding

A woman was arrested at an Applebee’s restaurant in Indiana for disorderly conduct after a disagreement arose over an ‘all you can eat deal’ with customers claiming the promotion did not specify ‘per person.’

According to an arrest report obtained by USA Today, a 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

The Portage Police Department was dispatched to Applebee’s after a “verbal disturbance” was reported.

According to a media release from the restaurant chain, the ‘All You Can Eat’ deal offered endless boneless wings, riblets and double crunch shrimp, served with endless fries for $15.99 per person.

However, a group of customers told police that they believed the menu did not specify anywhere that the deal was “per person,” and that the deal was good for the entire table.

The customers also claimed that the manager became “very unprofessional” towards them when they raised this.

The arrest report stated that the responding officer had been handed a menu that read “per person” underneath the ‘All You Can Eat’ promotion.

The officer said that he showed the group as they were walking out of the restaurant that it did in fact specify that the deal was ‘per person.’

As the officer was showing the group the menu, a couple was walking out of the restaurant. This is when the woman pointed toward the couple and told the officer she had exchanged words with them earlier.

The woman became "very loud and disorderly, attracting the attention of other patrons," the arrest report read.

Attempts to calm the woman down were unsuccessful and she was arrested and taken to Porter County Jail.

Another person from the group went back to the restaurant and paid the remaining balance of the bill after realising their error.

The Premier League Is Back, And Already There's A Reffing Controversy
NEXT STORY

The Premier League Is Back, And Already There's A Reffing Controversy

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Premier League Is Back, And Already There's A Reffing Controversy

The Premier League Is Back, And Already There's A Reffing Controversy

For the fans of English football, the days of a full 8-hour sleep are over because the Premier League is back!
Kamala Harris Ready To Accept Presidential Nomination At Democratic National Convention

Kamala Harris Ready To Accept Presidential Nomination At Democratic National Convention

Kamala Harris has arrived in Chicago ahead of the Democratic National Convention, where she will accept the Democratic presidential nomination.
Rare ‘Blue’ Supermoon To Light Up Night Sky This Week

Rare ‘Blue’ Supermoon To Light Up Night Sky This Week

A rare ‘blue’ supermoon is set to light up the night sky across Australia on Monday night, with star gazers able to catch a glimpse into Tuesday morning.
NFL Fans Stunned By Kiss Cam Proposal Stunt

NFL Fans Stunned By Kiss Cam Proposal Stunt

NFL fans were left stunned by a disastrous proposal at a preseason game over the weekend, questioning whether the moment was scripted.
Mark Simmons Earns Title Of Funniest Joke At Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Mark Simmons Earns Title Of Funniest Joke At Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Mark Simmons has earned the crown for funniest joke at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.