Wedding Proposal Goes Horribly Wrong After Boyfriend Drops Ring In Gulf of Mexico

The now-viral video, posted to TikTok by Scott Clyne, shows the hilarious yet shocking moment Scott drops his fiancée-to-be's engagement ring into the depths of the Gulf of Mexico.

"Dropped the ring in the gulf during my proposal," Clyne jokingly wrote as the video caption.

Scott and his fiancée Suzie were on a boat out on the Gulf of Mexico when Scott decided it was the perfect time to pop the question.

As he was preparing to propose, Scott reached in his pocket to reveal the engagement ring he had bought when suddenly the box slipped out of his hand, landing in the water.

Scott, with his lightning-quick reactions, immediately went into "full panic mode" and dove after the ring to ensure the box didn't fill with water and float to the depths of the ocean.

"I had the ring in my back pocket, and when I went to reach for it, the corner of the ring box got caught on the top of my pocket and slipped out of my hands, bouncing into the water," Scott told the Daily Mail.

"Everything was a blur after that. I panicked and reacted by lunging for the ring box before it could sink, not caring if I fell into the water. Luckily, I was able to recover the ring!"

Determined to propose to the love of his life, Scott quickly jumped back onto the boat with the recovered ring to finish what he had started.

"I swam back on the boat and finished my proposal soaking wet. It was a pretty hysterical/scary moment and something we will never forget. I even had to go to dinner in wet clothes that night because I didn't bring an extra pair," he explained.

The video has over eight million views on TikTok, with thousands in the comments stunned by what they had seen.

"From the way, he jumped in I can tell that thing was expensive," one user joked.

"He said oh no, not today," said another.

A third explained: "I mean, I would hope she said yes, he went literally head over heels for her".