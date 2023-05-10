We Finally Know If It's Better To Shower At Night Or In The Morning

Everyone loves a good shower; whether it’s to wake you up in the morning or help you relax at night, a shower is never a bad idea.

But when is the perfect time to get clean? Is it better to be nice and rinsed before you head off to work, or do we need to scrub off all the dirt and sweat from the day and not get your bed all filthy?

According to Dr Leona Yip, a night-time shower is your best option, as she told news.com.au, “Showering at night is preferred to the morning as this removes dirt, sweat and bacteria from our skin after a day’s work or exercise when exposed to environmental elements and pollution outside.”

So, there is your answer, have a nice nocturnal bathe, and, I guess, settle for a quick wash of the key areas in the morning with a wet wipe. But what does this mean for our bed sheets?

Does a night-time shower mean we no longer have to chuck our bed clothes in the washing machine? Will we save money by never having to buy laundry detergent ever again?

Sadly no, even if we have showered, our disgusting bodies are still dropping dead skin cells all over the place; as Dr Yip explains, “Our bed sheets start to accumulate dirt, dead skin cells and dry, flaky skin that our body sheds, in addition to sweat on warmer nights the more we sleep on it."

"Our pillowcases cop it even more – natural skin oils from our face and scalp, skincare products and cosmetics, bacteria from our mouths and nose reduce the freshness of the linen and increase the build-up of unpleasant smell.”

So, keep washing your bed sheets, showering at night or better yet, have a bath all day, set up a laptop next to the tub, and never be dirty again.