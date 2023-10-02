The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Victorian Racing Club Outlines New Dress Code And Congrats, You Can Show Your 'Midriff' Now

Victorian Racing Club Outlines New Dress Code And Congrats, You Can Show Your 'Midriff' Now

With the AFL season done, many Victorians attention now turns to the racing calendar.

And with the racing calendar, heads are turned by the fashions on the field, and the Victoria Racing Club has set out their guidelines about what can and can’t be worn in the exclusive members section.

The good news, especially with temperatures warmer than normal, is that more skin is allowed to be shown, but the club is letting you know where the line is, and that line is more like a crack, insisting that backs are fine but butts are not. All backless gowns must cover the buttocks, so if you want to spot a whale tail, best travel to Warrnambool as you won’t see them at Flemington.

Next up is they are allowing midriffs to be shown, much like Lara Bingle did a decade ago, but if you want to show off your belly button, think again, as that must be covered, so no navel-gazing while the horses go round.

Shorts are also acceptable for both men and women, but they must be tailored and sit just above the knee.

Items still on the banned list are jeans, leggings, sneakers, tracksuits and “ripped clothing” no matter how designer you think it is.

But remember, this is just in the exclusive members section, if you want to wear your stubbies and singlet in the rest of the grounds you’re more than welcome, because as American fashion designer Rachel Zoe once said “Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak.” And the old blokes I see in the TAB wearing singlets and stubbies never speak.

Authorities Issue Warning Following Spike In Number Of Children Burnt By Instant Noodles
NEXT STORY

Authorities Issue Warning Following Spike In Number Of Children Burnt By Instant Noodles

Advertisement

Related Articles

Authorities Issue Warning Following Spike In Number Of Children Burnt By Instant Noodles

Authorities Issue Warning Following Spike In Number Of Children Burnt By Instant Noodles

Health authorities have warned parents following an increase in children presenting to hospital with scalding burns from instant noodles.
Tom Hanks Left Furious By A.I Video That Sees Him Promoting Dental Products

Tom Hanks Left Furious By A.I Video That Sees Him Promoting Dental Products

A Tom Hanks A.I. video has angered the Hollywood star, and not because it looks better than how he appeared in The Polar Express.
Woman Sues Walt Disney World For $50,000 Over “Injurious Wedgie” From A Water Slide

Woman Sues Walt Disney World For $50,000 Over “Injurious Wedgie” From A Water Slide

A woman is suing Walt Disney World for $US 50,000 ($AU 77,860) after she reportedly suffered an “injurious wedgie” while riding on a Typhoon Lagoon water slide.
Canadian TikToker Believes She Made Perfect Autumn Look Only To Create An Aussie School Uniform

Canadian TikToker Believes She Made Perfect Autumn Look Only To Create An Aussie School Uniform

A Canadian TikToker thought she created the cutest Autumn dress, only to have made an Aussie school uniform.
Early Voting For Voice Referendum Begins Ahead Of October 14 Voting Day

Early Voting For Voice Referendum Begins Ahead Of October 14 Voting Day

The prime minister remains optimistic about large swathes of undecided voters turning the tide in support for the Indigenous voice, as early voting for the referendum begins.