Victorian Racing Club Outlines New Dress Code And Congrats, You Can Show Your 'Midriff' Now

And with the racing calendar, heads are turned by the fashions on the field, and the Victoria Racing Club has set out their guidelines about what can and can’t be worn in the exclusive members section.

The good news, especially with temperatures warmer than normal, is that more skin is allowed to be shown, but the club is letting you know where the line is, and that line is more like a crack, insisting that backs are fine but butts are not. All backless gowns must cover the buttocks, so if you want to spot a whale tail, best travel to Warrnambool as you won’t see them at Flemington.

Next up is they are allowing midriffs to be shown, much like Lara Bingle did a decade ago, but if you want to show off your belly button, think again, as that must be covered, so no navel-gazing while the horses go round.

Shorts are also acceptable for both men and women, but they must be tailored and sit just above the knee.

Items still on the banned list are jeans, leggings, sneakers, tracksuits and “ripped clothing” no matter how designer you think it is.

But remember, this is just in the exclusive members section, if you want to wear your stubbies and singlet in the rest of the grounds you’re more than welcome, because as American fashion designer Rachel Zoe once said “Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak.” And the old blokes I see in the TAB wearing singlets and stubbies never speak.