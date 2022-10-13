Victoria To Introduce Australia's First Free Statewide Public IVF Service From Next Week

Premier Daniel Andrews announced the news on Twitter, saying the first clinic will open next week.

"IVF can be incredibly hard — but some families can't even try because of the cost," Andrews said.

"But not for long. We're introducing the country's first free, statewide public IVF service — and it starts next week."

"From 18 October, public fertility care services will start at The Royal Women's and Monash Health."

Both the Royal Women's Hospital and Monash Health will provide face-to-face and telepath consultations to a small number of patients before rolling out the service to more people across the next few years.

Satellite sites will be established in Bendigo, Mildura, Shepparton, Geelong, Ballarat, Warrnambool, Epping, Sunshine and Heidelberg.