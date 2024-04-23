The Project

Victim Of Bondi Junction Attack, Jade Young, Farewelled In Memorial Service

The mother of a woman killed in a stabbing massacre at a Sydney shopping centre wants more than talk and condolences as her daughter is farewelled.

Hundreds gathered to honour Jade Young at a memorial service in Sydney's Botanic Gardens on Tuesday.

Mourners were asked to wear colour in memory of the "dearly loved and irreplaceable" mother-of-two.

The 47-year-old architect was among six victims in the mass killing at Westfield Bondi Junction on April 13.

Her mother Elizabeth said she was heart-fractured, angry and exhausted, although she thanked well-wishers from around Australia for their condolences.

"But I want more," she told those gathered for the memorial.

"I want more than five minutes of disingenuous anodyne words from politicians, I want more than the three days of news coverage before something else made the headlines.

"I want politicians - both federal and state - to address gaps in mental health care to make it a safer world for our girls and all Australians.

"I will not let this terrible attack on my precious daughter simply become short term fodder for politicians or the media."

Four other women: Ashlee Good, 38, Dawn Singleton, 25, Pikria Darchia, 55, and Yixuan Cheng, 27 were killed in the attack, along with security guard Faraz Tahir, 30.

Four people remain in hospital.

