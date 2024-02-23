Vets Say German Shepherds Are The Dog Breed They're Most Afraid Of Treating

A veterinary assistant in South Carolina in the US posed the question to her colleagues in a TikTok, asking 'which breed is your least favourite to handle at work?'

The small but mighty Chihuahua got a mention, as well as the Boxer, but most agreed that it was the German Shepherd they'd least like on their table.

Taylor was quick to defend the breed, saying that her coworkers love and respect the 'loyal' breed, but unfortunately, due to improper training, socialisation or breeding, they can become extremely stressed and anxious in the new environment.

The Chihuahua received two votes for their feisty nature, as did the Boxer and one woman said 'little Terriers' were prone to biting.

However, six vets and vet nurses were quick to name German Shepherds as the scariest breed, without hesitation.

In the comments, those within the vet industry were in agreement.

'10 years in the vet industry. I agree, German shepherd,' a second wrote while another replied: 'Vet tech here. 100 percent German Shepherds.'

The video currently has over 13 million views, and German Shepherd owners leapt to the defence of their beloved breed.

'When you expected to hear Pitbull but heard German Shepherds instead,' one viewer said.

'Justice for German Shepherds,' one dog lover commented.

'I told my German Shepherd to cover her ears during this video,' someone joked.

Taylor explained that while this breed may be feared within the clinic, they love and respect them outside of the clinic.

'German Shepherds are very smart dogs, these are a working breed that are supposed to have a job whether that be in the police force or whatever that may be,' she explained.

'They are a high functioning dog that needs a lot of mental stimulation and exercise and when people don't know this about the breed and they are not educated and they're not responsible owners, this leads to a lot of stress and anxiety in the dog.'

Taylor said improperly trained and socialised German Shepherds can be unpredictable and sometimes 'lash out'.

'I don't blame them. If I was a dog and you were sticking your finger up my you-know-what or you were giving me vaccines, poking me, prodding me and you're a stranger, I'm probably going to bite you too,' she said.

'In terms of German Shepherds, a lot of us would rather love them outside the vet doors.'