US Bank Employee Found Dead At Her Desk After Four Days

Arizona officials are investigating the death of a Wells Fargo employee who passed away at her desk and was not discovered until four days later.

According to local media, Denise Prudhomme, 60, arrived at the Wells Fargo corporate office in Tempe, Arizona, at 7am on August 16. 

Building security contacted the authorities about an unresponsive worker on August 20, and officials arrived and pronounced Prudhomme dead at 4.55pm. 

An anonymous source told 12News that a colleague found Prudhomme dead at her desk while wandering around the building. 

A worker told 12News that several people had smelled a foul odour but passed it off as faulty plumbing and that while most employees at the Wells Fargo office work remotely, the building has 24/7 security, and someone should have found Prudhomme sooner.

"That's the scary part. That's the uneasy part," the employee said. "It's negligence in some part."

"It's really heartbreaking and I'm thinking, 'What if I were just sitting there?'" a worker told 12News, "No one would check on me?"

In a statement to the media, a Wells Fargo spokesperson said the company was cooperating with police. 

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague at our Tempe office. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones during this difficult time. Counselors, through our Employee Assistance Consulting service, are available to support our employees. We are fully cooperating with the Tempe Police Department in their investigation and will direct all further questions to them."

