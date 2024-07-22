Ugliest Dog Becomes Super Star In Deadpool & Wolverine Movie

Peggy, a pug cross Chinese crested mix, made her film debut in the new Deadpool sequel.

The 5-year-old Pugese walked the red carpet alongside her co-stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds, who plays the titular character Deadpool, introduced her at the premiere of the film, "Guys, this is Peggy, a.k.a. Mary Puppins, AKA Dogpool. Get a good look.

"Her nipples are the size of children's fingers. She won the ugliest dog in Britain, but we're not telling her that because she's a 10 in our hearts, isn't she?"

"And that tongue, by the way, is real, and I have tasted it. I'm sorry about that. Yeah, she loves to lick. Loves to get right in there. She is really, truly amazing," he added.

"This dog went through more training than Hugh Jackman did in the gym every single morning, and we love her very, very much, yes we do. She's a big star," he concluded.

Reynolds revealed to Empire Magazine that he noticed Peggy after she was crowned Britain's ugliest dog and felt like she was the "animal manifestation" of Deadpool's alter ego, Wade Wilson.