Truck Crashes Into Geelong Home After Being Parked On A Steep Hill

The family escaped unharmed after the unoccupied heavy vehicle crashed into the bedroom of the home.

A couple and a teenager were inside the home when the truck hit the house at about 8.10 am on Friday morning.

The 61-year-old driver was not inside the truck at the time of the collision. The truck also collided with a Mitsubishi hatchback as it rolled down North Valley Rd in Highton.

Victoria’s Country Fire Authority’s initial reports suspect the empty trailer’s brakes may have failed.

An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said, “Paramedics were called to an accident in Highton at about 8:10 am. No emergency treatment or transport was required.”

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Image: Channel 9