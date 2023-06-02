The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Truck Crashes Into Geelong Home After Being Parked On A Steep Hill

Truck Crashes Into Geelong Home After Being Parked On A Steep Hill

A large semi-trailer has crashed into a Geelong home after it was parked on a steep hill.

The family escaped unharmed after the unoccupied heavy vehicle crashed into the bedroom of the home.

A couple and a teenager were inside the home when the truck hit the house at about 8.10 am on Friday morning.

The 61-year-old driver was not inside the truck at the time of the collision. The truck also collided with a Mitsubishi hatchback as it rolled down North Valley Rd in Highton.

Victoria’s Country Fire Authority’s initial reports suspect the empty trailer’s brakes may have failed.

An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said, “Paramedics were called to an accident in Highton at about 8:10 am. No emergency treatment or transport was required.”

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Image: Channel 9

Minimum Wage Workers To Receive A 8.6% Boost To Their Pay
NEXT STORY

Minimum Wage Workers To Receive A 8.6% Boost To Their Pay

Advertisement

Related Articles

Minimum Wage Workers To Receive A 8.6% Boost To Their Pay

Minimum Wage Workers To Receive A 8.6% Boost To Their Pay

From July 1, over two and a half million award-wage workers will score a 5.75% boost to their pay packets which equals out to nearly $47 dollars a week.
Airbnb Host Takes It A Little Bit Too Far With ‘Ridiculous’ List Of Rules

Airbnb Host Takes It A Little Bit Too Far With ‘Ridiculous’ List Of Rules

A list from an ‘entitled’ Airbnb host has gone viral for the ‘ridiculous’ rules, including toilet paper rations, luggage allowance, washing machine restrictions, and even banning working or studying from the site.
New Craze of Self-Care is Called ‘Bed Rotting’ Is Taking Off

New Craze of Self-Care is Called ‘Bed Rotting’ Is Taking Off

Gen Z are so tired of being accused of their version of self-care being seen as lazy, that they’ve decided to own it.
Dogs Dream About Their Owners Because They’re So Attached To Them, Experts Reveals

Dogs Dream About Their Owners Because They’re So Attached To Them, Experts Reveals

If that doesn’t melt your heart, I don’t know what will.
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away 100,000 Free Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away 100,000 Free Doughnuts

But you'll have to act fast before they're all gone.