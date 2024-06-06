Traveller Tracks Down Missing Luggage At Airport Worker’s Home

Speaking with Florida’s Local 10, Paola Garcia explained that she was forced to check in her suitcase at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

“In my mind, I’m thinking I need my computer because I go to the university, I need my computer no matter what,” Garcia told the outlet.

“I was waiting there at least two hours,” she said, before realising that her luggage wouldn’t be arriving.

Garcia claims Spirit Airlines assured her her luggage would be sent to her house, however the next morning her Apple Watch sent a signal from a house in Fort Lauderdale.

Desperate for her computer, Garcia took it upon herself to visit the address, where she says she saw suitcases "everywhere" on the property. After taking video of the luggage as evidence, she called 911 who were immediately concerned for her safety.

“The first thing the police told me was like, ‘What are you doing here? This is so dangerous for you to be here,’” Garcia said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office traced the address to Junior Bazile, who was arrested on March 8, and charged with grand theft.

Bazile worked for a company that operates retail stores at the airport and was working the day of the theft. It’s alleged that police were able to obtain images of the retail worker rummaging through Garcia’s suitcase.

According to the arrest warrant, police found stolen items at Bazile’s residence including an Apple MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, jewellery, high-end women’s clothing, toiletries and a suitcase.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative for Spirit Airlines said “Regarding this specific case: even though we are not aware of any evidence that any Spirit employee was involved, we issued a reimbursement check to the Guest as a courtesy on May 20, 2024.”