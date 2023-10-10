Trailer And Release Date For The Crown Season 6 Revealed

The streaming giant also released a short teaser that showed snapshots of different parts of Queen Elizabeth’s life.

"It is not a choice. It is a duty." Part 1: 16 November Part 2: 14 December pic.twitter.com/WkNVSuyEDX — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 9, 2023

Actress Imelda Staunton will be playing Queen Elizabeth II alongside Elizabeth Debicki’s Princess Diana, Dominic West’s Prince Charles and Jonathan Pryce’s Prince Philip.

The final season will be covering the time period between 1997 and 2005. The first four episodes will cover the “relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences.” Fayed will be played by Salim Daw.

The last four episodes will see Prince William trying to “integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the public opinion.”

Image: Netflix