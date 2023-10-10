The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Trailer And Release Date For The Crown Season 6 Revealed

Trailer And Release Date For The Crown Season 6 Revealed

Netflix has announced that the sixth and final season of The Crown will be released in two parts, with the first released on November 16 and the second on December 14.

The streaming giant also released a short teaser that showed snapshots of different parts of Queen Elizabeth’s life.

Actress Imelda Staunton will be playing Queen Elizabeth II alongside Elizabeth Debicki’s Princess Diana, Dominic West’s Prince Charles and Jonathan Pryce’s Prince Philip.

The final season will be covering the time period between 1997 and 2005. The first four episodes will cover the “relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences.” Fayed will be played by Salim Daw.

The last four episodes will see Prince William trying to “integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the public opinion.”

Image: Netflix

Safety Of Australians Top Priority For Government As Israel Hamas War Escalates
NEXT STORY

Safety Of Australians Top Priority For Government As Israel Hamas War Escalates

Advertisement

Related Articles

Safety Of Australians Top Priority For Government As Israel Hamas War Escalates

Safety Of Australians Top Priority For Government As Israel Hamas War Escalates

The safety of Australians in the Middle East remains the government's top priority as the war between Israel and Hamas escalates.
Standards Australia Propose Longer, Wider Parking Spaces

Standards Australia Propose Longer, Wider Parking Spaces

Standards Australia is considering increasing the size of parking spots across Australia as the popularity of bigger, American-style vehicles grows.
Australia Facing Huge Santa Shortage As Kids Get Ready For Their Yearly Photos

Australia Facing Huge Santa Shortage As Kids Get Ready For Their Yearly Photos

A big Santa shortage could see fewer Aussies getting their photo with the world’s best present deliverer this year.
Cricket Set To Return To The Olympics But Breakdancing Is Being Axed

Cricket Set To Return To The Olympics But Breakdancing Is Being Axed

Cricket is set to make its Olympic comeback, but Australia may face an uphill battle to qualify for the men's tournament when the sport returns from 128 years in the five-ringed wilderness.
Jacksonville Jaguars Fan Steals The Show At London NFL Game

Jacksonville Jaguars Fan Steals The Show At London NFL Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars took out the win over the Buffalo Bills 25-20 in London on Sunday, but it was one diehard fan that caught everyone's attention.